Justin Bieber’s business is run by Hailey Bieber:

Even though she likes everyone else, Justin Bieber’s mom doesn’t like Scooter Braun. A new story from Puck says that Taylor Swift’s rival Scooter Braun, who has been Justin Bieber’s manager for a long time, and Bieber are breaking up.

It seems like they haven’t talked to each other in months, as well as “lawyers are involved.” And anyone who has watched Suits upon Netflix this summer knows that can’t be a good thing.

Braun has been Bieber’s manager since the start, when Braun found him on YouTube in 2007. Now, though, Bieber is making things right.

He is said to have fired CAA to be his agent, hired two fresh lawyers, as well as signed Lou Taylor to be his brand-new company manager.

Hailey Is In Charge And Has A Lot To Do With It She Goes To Meetings With Him And Talks A Lot For Him:

“Reps for all parties agree this is not true,” a spokesman said, despite these claims. Bieber still has “time left” on his old management contract, which was signed prior to Braun gave Ithaca Holdings to HYBE within 2021 and became CEO of HYBE America. We’ll have to watch to see how that works out.

Since Bieber and Braun have been working together in the music business for 15 years, it’s one of the largest breakups of the summer. Oh, honey.

Hailey is now more involved within her pop star husband’s business, and she’s always in the room when he has a meeting. “Hailey is very active and has taken charge. “She goes to meetings with him and speaks up for him a lot,” a person said.

She Plays An Important Role In Everything He Does:

“She makes the sound. They are becoming a strong pair. She plays a big role in everything he does,” said the source.

False reports that her husband broke up alongside his longtime, controversial music manager, Scooter Braun, made it clear that Hailey has a lot of power over her husband.

After people in the business told us about a supposed split between both of them, we were instructed to speak to a spokeswoman for Hailey, who is 26, as well as representatives for Justin, who is 29, and Braun, who is 42.

Hailey’s rep didn’t say anything, but Bieber and Braun’s reps said that they continue to work together and that “he’s not looking for fresh management” despite the supposed fights.

Under The Name Scooter, Justin Has New Songs As Well As An Album Coming Out:

One person did say, “Sure, there are problems” between Braun as well as Bieber, yet they insisted, “They did not break up.” Also, we heard that Justin “has fresh material as well as an additional song coming out, all under the name Scooter.”

We also heard that the two of them just signed an additional contract together. Still, people who work in the business think that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Justin’s past as a young star only makes things more complicated.

“Scooter has planned everything since when he was a child. One person said, “Justin was older, wiser, as well as smarter, and as a result has started to ask questions.” Justin and Hailey were cleaning the house, Puck had said before.

Getting Ludacris And Pontiac To Work Together On A $12 Million Advertising Campaign:

Scott Samuel Braun was born within New York City upon June 18, 1981. When he was at Emory University, he put on parties that people liked.

He quickly changed jobs and started working for Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Records. As a sign of how smart he was in business, he was made the executive director of marketing while he was still in college.

Braun’s rise was fueled by smart deals, like when he helped Ludacris and Pontiac make a $12 million deal to promote each other. But his big break came when he found a YouTube video of Justin Bieber singing when he was only 12 years old.

Braun’s Name Became Linked To Controversy After He Bought Taylor Swift’s Music Catalog:

This led to a meeting that changed his life. He talked Justin’s mother into moving from Canada to the U.S., which set the stage for Bieber’s rapid rise to fame.

Even though Braun was successful, his name became linked to scandal after he bought Taylor Swift’s stock. He bought Big Machine Records in 2019, so he now owns Taylor’s first six records.

But that wasn’t the end of the story. In 2020, trading company Shamrock Capital bought all of Taylor Swift’s music from Braun.

Swift was given the chance to own a share of her catalog, but she turned it down because the rules would let Braun keep getting royalties from her music for many years to come.

Braun Made $265 Million On The Sale Of Swift’s Initially Six Albums, Which He Bought And Then Sold:

Through the sale to Shamrock Capital as well as the ongoing scandals, it’s clear that Braun has made a lot of money from his work on Taylor Swift’s collection.

Considering how much money he has and how good he is at business, it seems likely that he will continue to do good in the field of music, even if there are disagreements and fights. He bought Swift’s first six records and then sold them for $265 million more than he paid for them.