Justin Gaethje | Document, stats, top, weight ahead of UFC 254

Justin Gaethje is able to step into the Octagon to problem Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 this weekend.

Essentially the most excessive profile UFC bout of the yr is sort of upon us with followers throughout the globe set to tune in.

Gaethje is the underdog for the struggle, however he shall be greater than able to upset the percentages. What do it’s worthwhile to learn about the primary man?

Who’s Justin Gaethje?

Gaethje is an American-born skilled MMA fighter signed to UFC.

He was born in Safford, Arizona and at the moment holds the interim Light-weight Championship belt.

Gaethje was known as up at quick discover to switch Khabib in a struggle towards Tony Ferguson. And he gained.

The shock consequence has nudged Ferguson down the pecking order with Gaethje skipping to the entrance of the queue to face Khabib himself.

Justin Gaethje top and weight

Gaethje stands at 5ft 11in (180cm) and tends to weigh round 155lbs (70kg).

The weigh-in outcomes confirmed he’ll go into the Khabib bout on the dot at 155lbs.

The 31-year-old fighter boasts a 70in (178cm) attain and fights with an orthodox stance, equal to that of Khabib.

Justin Gaethje document

Gaethje boasts a robust document of 22 wins, two defeats since his first skilled struggle in 2011.

Final 5 fights:

W – Tony Ferguson (UFC 249) – Might 2020

W – Donald Cerrone (UFC Battle Night time) – September 2019

W – Edson Barbosa (UFC on ESPN) – March 2019

W – James Vick (UFC Battle Night time) – August 2018

W – Dustin Poirer (UFC on Fox) – April 2018

Justin Gaethje‘s subsequent struggle



