Justin Simien’s ‘Unhealthy Hair’ Gets October Release Date, First Trailer

Justin Simien’s Sundance Midnight part opener “Unhealthy Hair” launched its first trailer on Thursday, with Hulu additionally saying that it’ll debut on the streaming platform on Oct. 23.

The one-minute teaser introduces an L.A.-based govt assistant, Anna, who will get an intense weave sewn in. She passes out in entrance of the hairstylist, whereas the ominous music and darkish cinematography trace on the rising suspense.

“Purchasers put on these items as magic,” whispers the hairstylist, Virgie (Laverne Cox), within the trailer. “You realize, in some elements in India, girls’s hairs are essentially the most prized possession.”

From the “Pricey White Folks” director, the horror satire set in 1989 follows Anna, who fears the worst when her dreadlocked boss is changed by Zora, a retired supermodel who pressures her to get a weave. Her new hair has a thoughts of its personal and bites again.

Simien supposed for his work to spark a dialog on the way in which society responds to look. “I made this film with one group in thoughts — Black girls,” he mentioned earlier this yr, including that he hoped to “interrogate a system obsessive about Black tradition, however one which doesn’t give a s— about Black lives.”

“I didn’t actually wish to moralize getting a weave or not,” he defined. He as an alternative wished to query “the system that marginalizes and oppresses Black girls.” Simien added that he was impressed to make the movie a horror satire after watching a subgenre of movies thought of “hair horror.” “I wished to make us one thing concerning the system that kind of provides folks only one or two selections with a purpose to transfer forward. I wished to take that system to process and I simply, I believed it’d be a very enjoyable manner to do this.”

“Unhealthy Hair” stars Elle Lorraine, Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Jay Pharoah, Kelly Rowland, Blair Underwood, James Van Der Beek and Usher Raymond.

Together with Simien, Julia Lebedev, Angel Lopez and Eddie Vaisman produced the movie. Government producers embody Leonid Lebedev, Oren Moverman and Alex G. Scott, and the movie is produced by Sight Unseen in affiliation with Tradition Machine.

