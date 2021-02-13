Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

Within the wake of accusations of sexism and misogyny in opposition to Justin Timberlake concerning his remedy of former girlfriend Britney Spears, and the “wardrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson on the Tremendous Bowl in 2004, he has apologized to each girls in an Instagram submit.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, feedback, and considerations and I would like to reply,” he wrote. “I’m deeply sorry for the instances in my life the place my actions contributed to the issue, the place I spoke out of flip, or didn’t communicate up for what was proper. I perceive that I fell brief in these moments and in lots of others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.

“I particularly need to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson each individually, as a result of I take care of and respect these girls and I do know I failed.”

In each instances, the explanations for his apology attain again practically 20 years: He and Spears dated when each have been teen stars, and throughout that point he stated publicly that he had slept together with her and later vaguely accused her of dishonest on him — a story that performed out within the video for his 2002 track “Cry Me a River,” which featured an actress who resembled Spears.

That scenario resurfaced lately within the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary, which focuses on the conservatorship she has been underneath since 2008 however extra broadly addresses the sexist and judgmental method she has been handled by the media and others all through her profession.

The 2004 Tremendous Bowl scandal revolves round what Timberlake described on the time as a “wardrobe malfunction,” through which he pulled again a part of Jackson’s outfit and uncovered her breast, inflicting mass public outcry and an aggressive investigation by the Federal Communication Fee. Whereas the scenario was by no means absolutely defined publicly, Jackson bore the brunt of the criticism whereas Timberlake — who was the one who pulled again her garment — managed largely to dodge accountability and went on to turn into one of many world’s largest music stars within the following years, and even returned because the Tremendous Bowl halftime performer in 2018. Against this, Jackson’s profession took a severe hit in recognition and public opinion, and in some ways it has by no means absolutely recovered. She has not commented on the incident publicly.

Timberlake’s submit concludes: “I additionally really feel compelled to reply, partially, as a result of everybody concerned deserves higher and most significantly, as a result of this can be a bigger dialog that I wholeheartedly need to be a part of and develop from.”

Reps for Jackson, Spears and Timberlake both declined or didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s requests for remark.

Maybe not coincidentally, Timberlake’s newest movie, “Palmer,” through which he stars as a former soccer star turned ex-con who mentors a younger boy, was launched on Apple TV+ late final month.

“Framing Britney Spears” producer-director Samantha Stark advised Selection final week that she didn’t strategy Timberlake for a touch upon his remedy of the singer. “We didn’t ask Justin Timberlake for remark, similar to we didn’t ask various different individuals who seem in archival footage for remark,” she stated. “Interviewees make factors in regards to the media protection surrounding the breakup … Not like different individuals who we did ask for remark, we don’t make any allegations in opposition to Justin. We merely let the footage play.”