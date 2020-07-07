Justin Timberlake Calls for Removal of Confederate Monuments – Variety

Justin Timberlake, a local of Tennessee, has known as for the elimination of Confederate monuments all through the nation. In an Instagram put up on Monday, he wrote, “America was constructed by males who believed in and benefitted from racism. … [and] these males who proudly owned and abused Black individuals are STILL celebrated everywhere in the nation.”

“There are roughly 1,848 accomplice statues of within the US,” he continued. “Greater than half are in The South, and it’s not acceptable. Nobody ought to be defending the legacies of accomplice leaders and slave house owners. If we plan to maneuver ahead, these monuments should come down.”

The difficulty is one of many at the moment polarizing the nation, and though controversy has surrounded the Confederate monument matter because it re-emerged within the wake of the 2017 home terrorist assault in Charlottesville, Va., the pendulum of public opinion appears to have swung considerably towards eradicating them. In response to a current Quinnipiac ballot, 52% of the folks polled are in favor of eradicating them from public areas (with 44% opposed), whereas in August 2017, 39% had been in favor and 50% opposed.

Timberlake's post appears in full below:

