Justin Townes Earle Lifeless: Singer-Songwriter Was 38

Justin Townes Earle, an acclaimed singer-songwriter within the Americana/alt-country discipline and the son of Steve Earle, has died at age 38, in accordance with an announcement on his social media accounts.

“It’s with great disappointment that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and good friend Justin,” learn the assertion on Fb and Instagram. “So lots of you’ve gotten relied on his music and lyrics over time and we hope that his music will proceed to information you in your journeys.

You can be missed dearly Justin.”

No reason for dying was instantly provided.

Followers and buddies reacted to the information with shock and disappointment as phrase started to unfold Sunday evening, from the Head & the Coronary heart and Margo Worth to creator Stephen King.

“RIP Justin Townes Earle,” tweeted the band the Head & the Coronary heart. “We had the pleasure of taking part in just a few reveals collectively. He was such an immense songwriter and genuine soul. This yr is a thief.”

The announcement of his dying ended with a lyrical quote:

I’ve crossed oceans

Fought freezing rain and blowing sand

I’ve crossed traces and roads and questioning rivers

Simply in search of a spot to land

sending love and condolences to Steve Earle and your complete household of Justin Townes Earle… he was at all times type to me and he’s gone too quickly — Margo Worth (@MissMargoPrice) August 24, 2020

My good friend, Justin Townes Earle, has handed away. Such an incredible songwriter…he took me on 2 excursions and at all times handled me so kindly….he understood battle, he understood pleasure…I noticed him on the peaks and valleys of each by means of the 13 years I knew him…we’ll miss you JT ❤ pic.twitter.com/rq74Qu3Hif — Samantha Crain (@sjcrain) August 24, 2020

Earle was named partially after the legendary singer Townes Van Zandt, who was a good friend and mentor of his well-known father, Steve. He launched his first EP, “Yuma,” in 2007, and was signed by Bloodshot and launched his full-length debut, “The Good Life,” the next yr..

In 2009, he received an award from the Americana Music Affiliation for brand spanking new and rising artist of the yr. He was once more the recipient of a high honor when his tune “Harlem River Blues” received tune of the yr in 2011.

Earle was open about having struggled with dependancy points from the time he was 14, and had a number of experiences with relapsing and rehab. His web site had referred to “a newfound sobriety. “At some point I simply realized it’s not cool to die younger, and it’s even much less cool to die after 30,” he mentioned in a bio on his website, written when he was 32.