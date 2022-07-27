JustWatch integrates sports from today: find where to watch football matches or F1 races as if they were series

Currently, the fragmentation of sports rights has made it a real challenge to find where the soccer game that interests you the most is going to be broadcast. That is why one of the largest platforms in international transmission guides, JustWatch, will bet on offer information about the platform that will broadcast the match you are interested inas if it were a series, through JustWatch Sports.

JustWatch has a really good reputation behind it, with 25 million active users spread across 115 countries. All this thanks to bundle hundreds of different streaming services so you know exactly where to watch a seriesa movie, TV shows and now also sports in a completely legal way.

JustWatch will help you know where to watch your favorite team

We have been aware that the JustWatch Sports plan is going to start with a beta prototype that we can test in Spain, in addition to the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy, with a view to the United States. But naturally, this is something that it will be implemented worldwide over the months and especially if it is well received in these countries.

As they have reported from Just Watch, they are going to start covering two sports: football and Formula 1. Within football, which may become what interests you the most, the games of LaLiga, Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and many more. And this is something ideal, since in a few weeks the national sports competitions return to the big screen like LaLiga.



Information about a match that can be viewed on JustWatch

Initially, what you are going to achieve is that by accessing the platform you will be able to search for the match that interests you the most and obtain its data. Among these, the teams he faces, as well as the location and time, stand out. In addition to the most important: the platform where they will be able to view the matches. In the case of Spain, you can find several such as DAZN, Movistar or Orange that hold part of these rights. But it should be noted that it will only report them, and in no case will it allow their display illegally. You will be automatically redirected to, for example, DAZN for subscription and further viewing.

The platform itself has also wanted to highlight that it is actively working on customization features. In this case it includes the Track your favorite teams, tournaments, or players. In addition, you will be able to receive notifications before a match starts or even match summaries and highlights.