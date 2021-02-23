Juventus, Amazon Set ‘All or Nothing’ Soccer Documentary Series

Amazon Prime Video and Juventus soccer membership have introduced a brand new Italian Amazon authentic behind-the-scenes documentary sequence, “All or Nothing: Juventus.”

The sequence will comply with the favored Italian soccer membership via the present 2020/21 season, and can stream on Amazon Prime Video worldwide later this 12 months. It’s going to take viewers on a behind the scenes journey with the membership protecting the entire key occasions, together with the arrival of Andrea Pirlo because the membership’s new head coach. The cameras can be contained in the Allianz Stadium, their coaching services in Turin and, away from the pitch, the sequence will give attention to the distinctive features of the Membership Bianconero [“white and black”] and of its identification, which is rooted in Italian tradition and historical past, however trying to the longer term.

The fortunes of JFC are keenly adopted globally, particularly the membership’s talismanic participant Cristiano Ronaldo.

The sequence can be produced by Fulwell 73 (“I Am Bolt,” “Sunderland ‘Til I Die”), with government producers Leo Pearlman and Ben Turner, and showrunner Richard Cooke.

“We’re extraordinarily proud to be among the many worldwide companions of the ‘All or Nothing’ franchise,” mentioned Giorgio Ricci, Juventus’ chief income officer. “This represents one other step ahead within the fixed evolution of our membership. The collaboration with Amazon Prime Video is an ideal match between two profitable manufacturers with a world attain and a steady want to problem, change and create in an revolutionary method. We stay up for displaying the world what the Juventus model actually is and what actually means, with the undisputed high quality and distinctive contact of the ‘All or Nothing’ sequence.”

“We’re thrilled to start out this journey with such a prestigious soccer membership as Juventus and to supply the Italian and worldwide viewers a rare, unprecedented take a look at one of the vital thrilling groups on earth,” added Nicole Morganti, head of Amazon originals, Italy. “ ‘All or Nothing’ is now a franchise outlined by its excellent manufacturing high quality and distinctive entry, and it will comply with within the footsteps of earlier profitable sequence. We will’t look forward to Prime members worldwide to completely expertise the every day challenges that this crew of first-class champions will face via this epic season.”

Different sequence within the “All or Nothing” franchise embrace “All or Nothing: Manchester Metropolis” and “All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur.”