Juventus announced Leandro Paredes as a new reinforcement: how much will he pay for the Argentine national team footballer

Leandro Paredes signed with Juventus on loan (Photo: Reuters)

One of the novels of the European pass market is finished: Leandro Paredes became a footballer for Juventus in Italy after three years at Paris Saint Germain. The Turin club reported that it hired the Argentine soccer player on loan, but with a purchase obligation associated with different objectives.

The 28-year-old footballer will return to the Italian tournament after wearing the shirts of Chievo Verona, Roma and Empoli. Will have a loan agreement until June 30, 2023 and then the purchase obligation will come into action that will be tied to “certain sports objectives” during this season.

In case of executing this section, the Old lady must disburse 22.6 million euros, although the final amount of the transaction could exceed 27 million of that currency depending on different administrative expenses or items linked to the current agreement. It is also contemplated that 2.5 million euros be paid to PSG as compensation if they do not finally acquire it.

Emerged from Boca Juniors, he quickly emigrated to the Italian tournament but then continued his career at Zenit in Russia until PSG put on the table more than 45 million euros to add him to their ranks. With nine crowns in his time in France, he will now be one of the figures of Calcio where he will meet his compatriot again Angel Di Maria, who signed free for that club from Paris. The Argentine youth is also in the squad Matias Soule.

Paredes wore the Roma shirt in the past

Although the door is still open for some movements, the squad led by Massimiliano Allegri has the Brazilian as options for the midfield Arthur and the French Adrien Rabiot y Paul Pogbawho arrived in this transfer market but is recovering from a knee injury while dealing with a family scandal.

After dominating Serie A for nine consecutive seasons, Juventus has been out of the fight for the title for two tournaments in a row and started the current course with an irregular performance as a result of one win and two draws. The detail is that in the Champions League will share Group H together with Maccabi Haifa from Israel, Benfica from Portugal and Paris Saint Germain from France, former club of Paredes and Di María.

Although he had been a key player in his former club, one of the pillars of the Argentine team had to undergo knee surgery at the end of last season and with the arrival of Christophe Galtier on the substitute bench, he lost space in the consideration of the French team, falling behind Marco Verratti, Vitinha and Renato Sanches. With the World Cup just around the corner, he pushed for a transfer in order to add more playing time.

Di María and Paredes meet again, this time in Italy

KEEP READING:

Witchcraft to Mbappé, “soldiers in black robes” and the mother as leader of the gang: explosive new accusations in the “Pogba Case”

PSG presented its fifth signing and is negotiating against the clock to add a figure from Spanish football

The PSG coach argued his decision to replace Messi against Monaco