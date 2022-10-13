Juventus confirmed Ángel Di María’s injury and announced that he will have three weeks to recover

Ángel Di María will be 20 days off the playing fields (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca / File Photo)

The start of the Qatar World Cup 2022 is approaching and any type of injury sets off the alarms in the different teams. This is the case of Argentina, which is waiting for the evolution of Angel Di Mariawho had to be replaced in Juventus at the beginning of the first half in the defeat against Maccabi Haifa.

After undergoing medical tests at the JMedical of the Turin cast, the Vecchia Signora explained that the Argentine has “a low-grade injury to the hamstring of the right thigh”. According to the statement, his recovery would require approximately 20 daysso he would arrive in optimal conditions for the debut against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium.

“The diagnostic tests that Di María underwent this morning at JMedical revealed a low-grade injury to the hamstring in his right thigh. It will take about 20 days for her full recovery,” she warned. Juve.

The part of Juventus on the injury of Di María

In this way, the future appointment of Video to play the next World Cup is not in danger and we will have to be attentive to his medical evolution to see if he will be able to play a game with the Italian team before the stoppage of the competitions. What is certain is that the Argentine winger will miss the duels against Turin, Empoli y Lecce for Italian Calcio, and the visit to Portugal in a key duel against Benfica for the Champions League.

In the case of the match against PSG of Lionel Messi to be played on November 2 in Turin, his possible participation would be very close to the end of the recovery. The same as to be part of the squad in the classic against Inter scheduled for November 6. The matches to which he could aspire to return before joining the Argentine team would be those that Juventus will face Verona (10/10) and Lazio (10/13).

It must be remembered that Di María was unable to finish the duel against Maccabi Haifa for the fourth round of Group H at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Israel. The former Rosario Central left the field 22 minutes into the first half after making a spike that triggered an ailment in the back of his right thigh. He barely stopped that run in the middle of the field, looked at his coach and began his walk towards the substitutes’ bench area to leave his place for Arkadiusz Milik.

It is the second time that the former Paris Saint Germain has suffered a muscular problem in his first season with the Old lady in which he was never able to complete the 90 minutes in the seven participations that the striker had between the 13 games for Serie A and the highest club tournament in Europe.

Di María ran a ball and had to stop due to discomfort (AFP)

