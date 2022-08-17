Juventus confirmed Di María’s injury after his premiere: the question about recovery

*The moment in which Ángel Di María felt discomfort in his left adductor

Angel Di Maria He will be out for at least 10 days, after ending with pain in his left leg in Juventus’ victory against Sassuolo 3-0. The Argentine, who made his debut with his new team, scored one of the goals but later left injured.

The 34-year-old former PSG, who joined the Old lady “He was subjected this morning to radiological tests that have revealed a low-grade injury to the adductor longus muscle of the left leg”, the Italian club indicated on its website, which did not clarify the degree of the injury. “Your situation will be reassessed in ten days”, added the Italian entity.

In this way we will have to wait longer to know if there is a more serious muscle injury that requires the footballer more recovery time, taking into account the overactivity that the players will have in these three months until the start of the World Cup in Qatar on November 21.

*Di Maria’s goal at Juventus

Say Maria he managed to open the scoring with a volley goal and then assisted Serbian Dusa Vlahovic for the third goal. However, he was forced to leave the field of play at the time of the match due to discomfort in his leg. In this way, the forward of the Argentine national team will miss -at least- two Serie A matches: against Sampdoria, on August 22; and Roma, on the 27th of the same month.

The loss of the left-handed winger joins that of Paul Pogba, who joined this summer from Manchester United. The French midfielder will be absent until at least mid-September due to an injury to the lateral meniscus in his right knee. It should be remembered that he rejected an operation that would have prevented him from going to the World Cup in Qatar, which will be held from November 20 to December 18. For this reason, since August 2, he has been recovering through “conservative therapy” that will last five weeks.

