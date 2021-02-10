Juventus drew against Inter and qualified for the Italian Cup final

Juventus go for their second title of the season (Reuters)

Juventus endured this Tuesday the onslaught of Inter Milan and after equalizing without goals, he reached the grand final of the Italian Cup thanks to the 2-1 he had achieved as a visitor in the first leg. The team of Andrea Pirlo, who has already won the Italian Super Cup, sealed the ticket for the twentieth cup final in its history and will fight next May 19 against Napoli or Atalanta, which are measured this Wednesday.

Nor the return of the Belgian Romelu Lukaku and from the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, absent in the first leg due to the accumulation of cards, managed to break the defensive wall of the premises, which with the game on Tuesday only conceded one goal in the last seven disputed. And that Achraf put the Turin box defense in serious trouble, pushing the Brazilian to the limit Alex Sandro already Federico Bernardeschi, whose attempt to keep the Moroccan in a lower position did not work.

However, all the shots from the Inter ended up repelled by the rival defense, in which the Turk Merih demiral was intractable next to the Dutch Matthijs De Ligt. The young center-back couple, aged 21 and 22, who accumulate the goalkeeper’s age together Gianluigi Buffon, replaced in the best way Leonardo Bonucci already Giorgio Chiellini, who jumped onto the field in the last minutes to shield the tie at zero.

Juventus defended themselves with commitment and had good opportunities on the counterattack, but Cristiano, who came on a roll after the double in the first leg and the goal Roma last Saturday, he lacked hit. The Portuguese made a dangerous attempt twice in the first half, with both shots being repelled first by Dutchman Stefan De Vrij and then Croatian Marcelo Brozovic, and had another pair of great chances at the restart, also without luck.

CR7 was the protagonist with a great personal move, dribbling the Slovakian Milan Cabinet already Nicoló Barella, but his shot was stopped by the Slovenian goal Samir Handanovic, perfect also in another attempt by Cristiano from a favorable position.

At Inter, the coach Antonio Conte, who could not count on the Chileans Alexis Sanchez ni Arturo vidal, dated the danish Christian Eriksen from the start and tried in the second half to boost the lead with the Croatian Ivan Perisic, but his team could not unbalance the shock and was eliminated. In this way, because he was last in his Champions League group last semester, he only has to bid for the Serie A title where he is a Milan escort.

For their part, Napoli and Atalanta, respectively rivals of Granada and Real Madrid in the European cups, will play the other place in the final this Wednesday after the 0-0 first leg at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Bad news for PSG: Di María will be absent from the Champions League match against Barcelona due to injury

Koeman’s explosive press conference for the versions about the future of Lionel Messi

Messi dressed in the PSG shirt: the cover of France Football that fuels the rumors of his transfer