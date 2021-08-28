Juventus is looking for the replacement of Cristiano Ronaldo: Mauro Icardi, a galactic and 3 young promises in the sights

Juventus is looking for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

“Speaking to him yesterday he told me that he has no intention of staying. He has not trained today and that is why he is not called up for tomorrow. I am not disappointed, you have made your choice. He has given his contribution in these three years and now life goes on, as usual. Sivori, Platini, Del Piero and Buffon have passed through Juve, great champions, but Juventus remains and that is the most important thing ”. With those words, the technical director Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

A few days before the closing of the pass market in Europe (in the main leagues it ends on August 31), Portuguese is one of the main attractions. This morning he passed by the Cortinassa Sports Center (the complex of the Old lady) for say goodbye to your colleagues. He did not even practice and took a plane to Lisbon to start focusing on the duels for the European Qualifiers of his National Team against the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan. In the middle they will play a friendly against Qatar.

His career will continue in the Premier League. Despite the rumors about Manchester City or Paris Saint Germain, it was United that accelerated thoroughly in the last hours and made the return of a player who brought great joy to the fans.

Mauro Icardi, an old Juventus longing (Photo by Cristian Trujillo / Quality Sport Images / Getty Images)

Juve, aware of the importance of CR7 Within the team (last season he scored 36 goals – he was Calcio’s top scorer, with 29 wins – and provided 4 assists in 44 appearances), he began to study the passing market to find a replacement.

Italian media Mediaset, Tuttosport and Sky Sport they coincide in four names as the main variants that the leadership is considering bianconera. With Massimiliano Allegri as one of its main drivers, the club advanced in the last hours due to an old weakness: Mauro Icardi. The same would be for an onerous loan; although Paris Saint Germain for the moment would not be convinced to let him go.

Moise Kean returned to Everton after a good season at PSG (REUTERS / Ed Sykes)

Representative Mino Raiola also appeared on the scene when he appeared in Turin for zoom in on Moise Kean’s name, who knew how to defend the Juventus shirt and whose pass belongs to Everton of the Premier League. The 21-year-old forward is coming off a good season on his PSG loan, scoring 17 goals and providing 1 assist in 41 appearances.

Giacomo Raspadori comes from winning the Eurocup with Italy (REUTERS / Ryan Pierse / File Photo)

Nor should we rule out the names of Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori, footballers of Sassuolo. The first is 22 years old and comes from scoring 12 goals and giving two assists in 29 appearances last season. The second, 21 years old and brand new champion of the Eurocup with the Azure, scored 6 goals and gave 3 ratings in 28 games. During this market, the top Serie A champion already hired another footballer from the Emilia-Romagna team: midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Eden Hazard, another option that Juventus manages to replace Cristiano Ronaldo (REUTERS / Pablo Morano)

The Spanish newspaper Mark, for his part, adds the possibility of specifying the arrival of a “Galactic” from Real Madrid, such as Eden Hazard. The Belgian, punished by various injuries, could never show all his talent in the White House and the possible agreement with Kylian Mbappé could reduce his minutes on the field. In Turin they will seek to take advantage of this situation, trying to secure their arrival through a loan.

Massimiliano Allegri currently has several options on offense despite the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Among its squad are Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala, Álvaro Morata and Kaio Jorge, who arrived during this transfer market from Santos of Brazil.

