Juventus’ plan to get Leandro Paredes out of PSG

Juventus insists on the signing of Leandro Paredes (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

After two seasons without staying with the Scudetto after nine championships in a row, Juventus made the decision to carry out a major reconstruction within your campus. With Massimiliano Allegri back on the substitute bench, the Turin team began to play hard in the transfer market.

In the last transfer window, he managed to land the young Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović and for this start of the season he signed French midfielder Paul Pogba, Argentine winger Ángel Di María and Brazilian central marker Bremer. However, the bianconeros are not satisfied and go for more. The main target is an old weakness of the institution: Leandro Paredes.

As revealed The Gazzetta dello SportFederico Cherubini, one of the strong faces within the leadership of the Juve, is working against the clock to achieve the separation of the Welshman Aaron Ramsey, who does not fit into the coach’s plans and was left out of the list to tour America. The club offered him 2 million to break the bond, while the former Arsenal of England requested 4.

His gap would be occupied by the footballer of the Argentine teamthat although he is not on the list of expendable Paris Saint Germain, the French club would not make great objections to release him after the incorporation of the Portuguese Vitinha.

Tuttosporton the other hand, contributes thatJuventus’ intention is to offer a loan with a purchase obligation of around 15 million euros. However, the newspaper warns that the floor of the Parisians to negotiate the one that emerged from the Boca Juniors quarry is 20 million of the European currency. Nor is it ruled out that the pass from striker Moise Kean enters the negotiationwho had a spell at PSG, to lower the transfer costs.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who knows Serie A perfectly after passing through Chievo Verona, Roma and Empoli, participated in the first match of the tour of Japan as he is recovered from his operation. Last season he played 22 games, in which he scored a goal (against Bordeaux) and provided two assists (versus Nantes and Lille).

