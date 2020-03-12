General News

Juventus Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

March 12, 2020
The Italian crew said Daniele Rugani’s evaluation would indicate a 14-day quarantine for him and his teammates, and may end in transformative changes throughout the Eu soccer agenda.



Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

