Juventus’ ultimatum to Ángel Di María: the three options on the table if the Argentine delays his response

Juventus made a new offer to Ángel Di María (REUTERS / Peter Cziborra)

Angel Di Mariaafter keeping the pass in his possession after shining in Paris Saint Germain, became one of the most desired objects in this transfer market. One of the clubs most interested in his services is Juventus of Italy, who sent him an ultimatum in the last hours.

As reported Sky Sportthe Old lady took a new step forward in the search for the Video y brought you a new offer to the man emerged from the Rosario Central quarry. Unlike the first, those from Turin now they offered him a one-year contract, with the option of extending it to one morewhat the Argentine intended, since his idea would be to return to Canalla in June 2023.

By performing this maneuver, the Juve I would accept losing the privilege of the Growth Decree (athletes must live in Italy for at least two years to enjoy this tax benefit). They also raised the amount of his salary to a sum close to 7 million euros (the previous one was around 5.5)

However, the winningest team in Serie A awaits their response for this weekend and if they are delayed they will begin to activate one of the three alternatives they have in the folder. From Italy they believe that Rosario speculates with a possible interest from Barcelona of Spain, which until now has never crystallized.

It is worth noting that Massimiliano Allegri’s hand bianconeros are in full reconstruction and Di María would fit perfectly into his idea, since the technical director has in mind to use a well-defined 4-3-3 with Federico Chiesa on the wing, Dušan Vlahović and a new winger, position Angel knows perfectly.

The 34-year-old footballer, with successful spells at Benfica and Real Madrid, in his seven years at PSG won 18 titles (four Ligue 1, five French Cups, four League Cups and five French Super Cups) and became the maximum assistant in the history of the institution. In his last season with the French capital team, he played 31 games, in which he contributed five goals and provided nine assists.

The players Juventus have as an alternative to Di Maria are the 27-year-old Italian right winger Domenico Berardione of the main figures of Sassuolo and habitual summoned to the Nazionale, the Serbian interior of 29 years Filip Kosticone of the figures of Eintracht Frankfurt, a team that has just lifted the Europa League, and Nicolò Zaniolo, the 22-year-old hopeful of the Azzurra who has just left behind a serious injury. The departure of the right winger from Roma would not be easy, since it is one of José Mourinho’s weaknesses and the capital team would ask for a large sum of money.

Those from Turin, until now, have not made any official contracts and have already let go of players like Douglas Costa (free to Los Angeles Galaxy), Giorgio Chiellini (free to Los Angeles FC), Paulo Dybala (he would be close to signing with Inter), Federico Bernardeschi and Álvaro Morata.

