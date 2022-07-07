Juventus will give a double blow in the market: they agreed to the signings of Ángel Di María and Paul Pogba

Ángel has everything agreed to be a Juventus footballer for the weekend

The transfer market continues its course and the destiny of Angel Di Maria seems to be defined. Beyond a brief contact with the FC Barcelonathe next shirt you will wear Video to get to the next one with rhythm Qatar World Cup 2022 It will be the Juventus. But the arrival of Rosario will not be alone: will be accompanied by a great international football figure who left Manchester United with the pass in his possession and made the decision to return to the Old lady.

The wait for the Argentine winger and Paul Pogba term. depending on the medium Transfer market, both will become Italian draw players at the end of the week. Everything is ready for the arrival of the first two reinforcements of the bianconeri for the next season. Both the French midfielder and Ángel are finishing their vacations in Miami e Ibiza, respectively. The landing in Turin is scheduled for the next few days and The medical examinations and the signing of the contracts will begin.

Pogba’s return to Italy was a long-time Juventus wish. The agreement with Rafaela Pimentalawyer who picked up the legacy of Mino Raiolacame to fruition with relative ease: three years with an option for a fourth with a total of 8 million euros per season with another 2 million possible for bonuses.

Pogba will wear the colors of Juventus again after his departure from Manchester United (Photo: Reuters)

The arrangements for the arrival of Di María were much more laborious. A long negotiation with Barcelona in the background complicated the terrain at the time, but an ultimatum from the Italians speeded up the process. Video would have agreed an annual contract with an option for one more season and a floor of 6.5 million euros per year plus performance bonuses. The bureaucratic details have been finalized and the drafting of the documents has been completed. The countdown is about to end: Juve awaits the Argentine and the French with open arms.

In this context, the experienced archer and legend of the Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon, He approved the arrival of his former teammate at the club by ensuring that his contribution to Serie A would be similar to that of the world legend who changed the history of football. “Di María in the Italian league would be like Maradona. Today Serie A is impoverished at a technical level and Ángel has quality to spare”, affirmed the legendary athlete in an interview he gave to The Gazzetta dello Sport.

It is worth remembering that the Bianconeri team comes from losing Paulo Dybala. The midfielder closed his cycle at the club after seven seasons with 115 official goals in his personal account. At 28 years old and with the World Cup in Qatar on the horizon, the Argentine needs continuity in a team with great aspirations and, according to the Italian press, Inter Milano He has already started the steps to sign him.

