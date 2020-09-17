Jyotiraditya Scindia biggest land mafia of Madhya Pradesh: former Union Minister

Burhanpur: Arun Yadav, former state president of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress, has called Scindia the biggest land mafia of the state, attacking the former union minister and BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi’s announcement amidst celebrating unemployment day- We will take to the streets against contract policy

Former Congress state president Arun Yadav said while interacting with media persons reporters in Burhanpur on Thursday, Scindia is the biggest land mafia in the state. In Gwalior-Chambal division, thousands of acres of public and government land are sitting under Scindia.

Let us know that in the past, Scindia attacked senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh in the state and described them as the biggest mafia in the state.

The former Union Minister further said that, BJP has formed a dishonest government in the state, the book will be accounted by the people and the Congress party in the upcoming by-elections. The development work that the BJP government could not do in the state in 15 years, was done by the Congress government in 15 months, whether it is farmers waiver or the land mafia has to be cleared from Indore.

Yadav said, the act you did with the people of the state, toppling an elected government, we will account for the by-elections

Will take