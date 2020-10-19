Jyotiraditya Scindia furious over Kamal Nath calling BJP woman leader an ‘item’

Indore: Jyotiraditya Scindia, a member of Rajya Sabha, on Sunday accused former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of making vulgar remarks about Dalit community’s BJP leader Imrati Devi, saying such statements reflect the thinking of Congress leaders against women and scheduled castes. Scindia said at an election meeting in Kampel town, about 30 km from Indore city, “For her tireless hard work, starting from the position of leader and sarpanch of Dalit society, Imranathi Devi says she is an item. (Congress leader) Ajay Singh says he is Jalebi. ” Also Read – Jyotiraditya Scindia died of heart attack of elderly farmer in the general assembly, local leaders kept giving speeches

He said, “Their (Congress leaders) have this same thinking and ideology against women and scheduled castes, whereas our scriptures have said that where the women are respected, the Gods reside there.” Also Read – MP: Kamal Nath told BJP candidate Imarti Devi ‘item’, earthquake in by-election

Imrati Devi, counted among Scindia’s loyal supporters, is one of the 22 Congress MLAs whose resignation from the Legislative Assembly led to the fall of the then Kamal Nath government on March 20. After this, the BJP returned to power on March 23 under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Imrati Devi is the BJP candidate from Dabra seat in Gwalior district in the upcoming assembly by-elections. Also Read – Furore over Tharoor’s statement in Pakistan, BJP said – Rahul Gandhi will be called ‘Rahul Lahori’

Speaking to reporters after the election meeting, Scindia alleged that Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh had also made derogatory remarks about Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan a few years back and “such statements are the reality of Congress”.

On the Congress manifesto on the bypolls to be held on November 3 for the 28 assembly seats of the state, the Rajya Sabha member said, “The Congress has soothed its manifesto (manifesto) issued during the last assembly elections of 2018 and According to this, not a single work was done. Now keep the manifesto of the Congress by-elections with yourself because the public’s trust has been lost from the Congress. “

Scindia, who switched sides seven months ago to join the BJP, dismissed a Congress allegation that the BJP was not giving him much attention in the ongoing campaign for the by-elections. He said, “It is a wonderful thing that Congress is worrying me now.” In the list of BJP’s declared star campaigners for the by-elections, Scindia has been ranked lower than other senior leaders.

Asked about this, he said, “I am not interested in riding on election chariots, getting my photos printed in posters and joining the list of star campaigners.” My only interest is that I can find a place in the public’s heart. “