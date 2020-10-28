Jyotiraditya Scindia of Kamal Nath is tight on BJP, BJP has made groom, will not allow son-in-law

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress President Kamal Nath has strongly attacked Jyotiraditya Scindia who left Congress and went to BJP. He said that BJP has made Jyotiraditya Scindia a groom but will not allow him to become son-in-law. Also Read – MP by-election: SP candidate joins BJP in presence of Union Minister amid election heat

Kamal Nath, who reached Bada Malehra and Ashoknagar to campaign in support of the Congress candidates in the assembly by-elections in the state, took a taunt on Scindia’s statement of ‘Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai’ on Wednesday saying ‘Tiger is alive, not now’ So Tiger is Shaminda. He further said that, BJP has made Scindia a groom, but will never allow son-in-law. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s attack on PM Modi – First time in Dussehra, not ‘Ravan’, PM’s effigy was burnt

Attacking Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Kamal Nath said, today Shivraj Singh Chauhan is not giving the account of his 15 years and the current seven months. I am lying every day, I thought that after going from power, they will improve, but now along with lying, they have started acting as well. Sometimes I will sit on my knees, sometimes I will say that I am carrying a bag. No one can match their artistry. Also Read – Bihar Polls: Minister surrounded by voting on lotus print wearing mask, Election Commission will also take action

Kamal Nath further said that Shivraj Singh Chauhan will also leave Shah Rukh and Salman Khan behind in art. They should hang the bag and go to Mumbai, at least they will illuminate the name of Madhya Pradesh in artistry.

Accusing the BJP of doing politics of bargaining, Kamal Nath said that the BJP has tarnished the state with sell-out politics across the country. If they just run, they should not even conduct panchayat elections, also do not conduct municipal elections, they should choose councilors and sarpanchs from their bids.

Referring to the BJP rule, the former Chief Minister said that, after 15 years of government, he gave us what kind of state, which was number one in farmers’ suicides, atrocities on women, unemployment, corruption. Which challenges were not before us? I want to ask Shivraj Singh Chauhan, tell me what happened to the Bundelkhand package? They should know that our government is coming, like Vyapam, e-tender, we will also take account of the pie of the Bundelkhand package.

Giving the account of his government’s 125 years, the former Chief Minister said, there was no investment in the state under the Shivraj government because there was no atmosphere of trust. The state was identified with mafia, adulterers and corruption. I waived the debt of the farmers, campaigned against the mafia and adulterants, by giving 100 units of electricity for 100 rupees, by building gaushalas, by increasing the amount of female marriages, by giving half the electricity to the farmers, by giving 27 percent reservation to the backward classes. Did you commit any sin or mistake? Yes, I made a mistake that I did not bargain, I was the Chief Minister, but could not bargain, but did not want to tarnish the name of the state, did not want to make the identity of the state as salable politics.