Jyotiraditya Scindia opened the secret, said- Congress gave this big offer to join the party

Gwalior: Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress and joined BJP, said on Sunday that when the Congress-led government came to Madhya Pradesh in December 2018, the top leadership of the Congress had offered me the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, but for the betterment of the public I It was turned down. Scindia said that at that time I had an idea that within 15 months, the Congress government in the state headed by Kamal Nath would be divided and it happened.

On the second day of the BJP's three-day membership campaign, Scindia, while addressing the new cadres in Gwalior, said, "I was offered the post of Deputy Chief Minister by the top leadership (after the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh in 2018)." I had given it, but I thought it better to serve the public than to take it. "He said that anyway I understood that in 15 months, Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh will divide the government.

This is the first time Scindia publicly stated that she was given the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh had said on 11 March that Scindia had been turned off by the party to become the Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, but Scindia wanted his disciple to be the Deputy Chief Minister. Therefore, Kamal Nath rejected the disciple for this post.

Scindia said that the Congress made a promise to the people of the state. Rahul Gandhi promised that if the Congress government comes to Madhya Pradesh, the loans of farmers up to two lakh rupees will be forgiven in 10 days, if not, the Chief Minister will be replaced on the 11th day. But the debts were not forgiven.

Scindia said that he gave the Congress government 26 seats from Gwalior-Chambal for strengthening and development, but corruption continued instead of development.

He said, “I am a servant of the public like my grandmother and father, not a servant of the chair.” If I had been a servant of the chair, I would have accepted it when I was offered to become the Deputy Chief Minister. But I knew that the people who are sitting in the government are going to destroy the state and I did not want to take the burden on myself. ”Scindia alleged that Kamal Nath closed Vallabh Bhavan (ministry) to the public. Had done it. Only contractors and traders could go. The Chief Minister did not have time for ministers, MLAs. The Congress had made Vallabh Bhavan a den of corruption.