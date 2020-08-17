Jyotiraditya Scindia said – Kamal Nath government made a record in corruption, Congress was splashing for power

Indore: Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who visited Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa region, lashed out at the 15-month-old Congress-led Kamal Nath-led government in the state. Jyotiraditya said that the records of corruption and vandalism established during the period of Congress government, did not be seen in his 20 years of public life. Scindia left the Congress in March and joined the BJP and now he has been elected to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP. He reached Indore on Monday afternoon. Answering the questions of reporters here, he made allegations about corruption and vandalism during the previous government and said that he did not see such record of corruption and promise in his public life of 20 years. That is why 22 elected people’s representatives, including six cabinet ministers, took the historic decision to serve the people on the road against the tyrannical, corrupt. Also Read – Jyotiraditya Scindia said – Who opened the lock of Babri Masjid, only Congress leaders do not know

The Congress has been continuously attacking Scindia through social media. Reacting to the video being released, Scindia said, "There has been a government of corruption and vandalism in the state, farmers' debt waiver scheme, Kanyadan scheme or general corruption was going on, we raised our voice again and again, But not listened to. We believe the public is standing with us. For the last three-four months, the films which have been removed in the media, are going to get the biggest answer in the court of the people in the coming time. "

Scindia directly alleged that there is flattery in the Congress, it is not for the service of the public, not to live up to the promises, it is flirting only for the chair. They want to find a chair once anyway. He said, "We do not care about the chair, as we have shown by doing it. Six cabinet ministers did not take a moment to catch the path of truth. "

Scindia responded to the allegations being made by the Congress in his own style. He said, “I am proud that the way my grandmother took the path of truth during the time of DP Mishra’s government, Father Madhavrao Scindia raised the flag in the public interest by creating Vikas Congress, following the same family tradition I have raised the flag of truth for the public. ” Scindia termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah as trinity, “We believe that under the leadership of this trinity, India’s development and progress will not only be ensured, but also the Constitution of India, Protecting the unity and integrity of India is safe in his hands. “