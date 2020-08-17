Jyotiraditya Scindia said – Who opened the lock of Babri Masjid, only Congress leaders do not know

new Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia is constantly attacking the Congress. Jyotiraditya Scindia has targeted the credit race for opening the lock of Babri Masjid among Congress leaders this time. Scindia said that only Congress leaders do not know who had opened the door of Babri Masjid. Also Read – Jyotiraditya Scindia said – Kamal Nath government created a record in corruption, Congress splashing for power

Scindia, who left the Congress and joined the BJP, said that one-sided Kamal Nath says that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had opened the door of Babri Masjid. On the other hand, Shashi Tharoor says that Rajiv Gandhi did not do this. The Congress and its leaders do not know what the Congress did and did not do.

Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Kamal Nath government set a record in corruption in 15 months. He did not see such corruption in his political life. Scindia said that there is flirtation in the Congress, it is not for the service of the public, not to live up to the promises, it is flirting only for the chair. They want to find a chair once anyway. He said, "We do not care about the chair, as we have shown by doing it. Six cabinet ministers did not take a moment to catch the path of truth."