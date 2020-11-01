Jyotiraditya Scindia said- ‘Yes, I am a dog, I will bite those who indulge in corruption’ from the public.

Madhya Pradesh By Election: Voting for the by-election is scheduled on November 3 in Madhya Pradesh. Voting will be held in more than 25 seats. Today was the last day of campaigning. All the parties put in a lot of effort. At the same time, Jyotiraditya Scindia called herself a dog in an election meeting today. Scindia said that yes I am a dog and the public is my owner. Also Read – BJP can be defeated, Bihar election results will prove this: P. Chidambaram

In fact, Scindia, who was in the Congress for a long time, said in the midst of the election meeting for the BJP candidate that Kamal Nath had come to Ashok Nagar. Kamal Nath Ji called me a dog. If they called me a dog, they would listen. Yes, I am a dog because the public is my owner, whom I serve. Yes, I am a dog because the public is my donor. I am loyal to the public. Yes, I am a dog because if someone raises a finger on my boss, if the owner misbehaves with the public, then this dog will bite him. Also Read – When Jyotiraditya Scindia appealed to Congress to win, BJP leaders turned their faces, video went viral

In Dabra, Jyotiraditya Scindia appealed to the people in the assembly to vote in favor of BJP, while on the 3rd, when it came to voting and pressing the button of EVM, they asked to press the paw button and after that they spoke Sambhal and said that on the 3rd, the Congress has to send Boria bed tied and send it back. Also Read – ‘Cloth tearing’ of Congress leader who molested, women beaten, Video Viral