JYP Announces 2PM’s Plans For Comeback As Full Group Following Junho’s Military Discharge

Prepare: 2PM is gearing as much as make a comeback as a full group within the comparatively close to future!

On January 14, JYP Leisure formally introduced that 2PM was planning to make a comeback with all six members following Junho’s navy discharge in March. (With Chansung having accomplished his service earlier this month, Junho’s discharge will mark the profitable completion of the 2PM members’ navy service.)

Though 2PM has not made a comeback as a full group since 2016 because of the members’ navy service, their music has managed to remain within the highlight nonetheless. Other than the members’ numerous solo releases and initiatives, their 2015 hit “My Home” all of a sudden loved an surprising resurgence in recognition final 12 months, when it went viral 5 years after its launch and impressed numerous covers by youthful idols.

Trying in direction of the 12 months forward, 2PM remarked, “With all the members collectively, we are going to greet you with good content material. Please stay up for a 2021 that’s chock-full of 2PM.”

Junho is at present scheduled to be discharged from the navy on March 20, 2021.

Are you excited to see 2PM make their return as a full group? Keep tuned for additional updates!

Whilst you wait, watch Junho in his drama “Wok of Love” with subtitles beneath:

