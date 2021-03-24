JYP Entertainment And China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Begin Strategic Partnership

JYP Entertainment has entered a strategic partnership with China’s Tencent Music Entertainment (TME)!

On March 24, JYP Entertainment launched an announcement saying, “We’re becoming a member of a cooperative contract with TME, a number one on-line music platform firm in China. We’ll safe a approach to distribute all contents, together with the music of our artists, and execute varied enterprise plans.”

In the partnership, JYP Entertainment will present its music to TME’s music platforms QQ Music, KuGou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing on prime of different social leisure platforms and obtain publicity throughout varied video and stay streaming channels. Each corporations will work to maximise their synergy by launching varied companies via joint advertising, promotions, and stay occasions.

TME presently operates an array of progressive platforms that cope with on-line music, on-line karaoke, and music-oriented stay streaming. It goals to extend the position of music within the public’s on a regular basis lives by permitting customers to go looking, take heed to, create, take pleasure in, and share music, finally cultivating a tradition of interacting via music.

TME acknowledged, “We’re completely satisfied to work with JYP Entertainment to create extra worthwhile content material and share it with a whole bunch of thousands and thousands of Chinese language music followers. JYP Entertainment is a prime Korean document label that homes glorious artists and attracts constructive evaluations from the youthful era, together with music followers on our platforms. On prime of offering customers with a distinctive expertise of music leisure primarily based on TME’s excellent music analysis, on-line music advertising, and suggestion capabilities, the strategic three way partnership is anticipated to enhance upon the prevailing discipline of cultural exchanges over Okay-pop by accentuating the widespread worth of JYP Entertainment’s artists.”

JYP Entertainment additionally shared, “We goal to contribute to the event of Okay-pop by offering not solely the music of our artists but in addition a sequence of high quality content material to music followers all over the world in step with the pattern of change and innovation.”

By way of this collaboration, JYP Entertainment’s artists together with Park Jin Younger, 2PM, Bernard Park, DAY6, TWICE, Stray Children, and ITZY are anticipated to develop their spheres of affect in China and attain extra alternatives for world actions.

