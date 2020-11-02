JYP Entertainment And P NATION To Join Hands For SBS Audition Show “LOUD”

SBS is creating a brand new boy group audition present with JYP Entertainment and P NATION!

Beforehand, JYP Entertainment hinted that they had been engaged on a brand new mission known as “LOUD.”

On November 2, SBS formally introduced they are going to be launching audition present “LOUD” with JYP Entertainment’s Park Jin Younger and P NATION’s PSY with a view to create a worldwide boy group.

In contrast to present idol audition packages that targeted on trainees who’re already affiliated with an company, “LOUD” shall be open to teenage boys from all around the world who dream of changing into an idol. “LOUD” will even search individuals with inventive skills in varied fields, together with singing, dancing, writing lyrics, composing songs, taking part in musical devices, arranging music, and creating artwork.

This audition present is very gaining highlight as a result of Park Jin Younger and PSY’s look. Park Jin Younger, who paved the way in which for k-pop and assisted 2PM, GOT7, DAY6, TWICE, Stray Children, and ITZY‘s street to stardom, has impressed followers along with his capability to attain excessive on the music charts along with his personal albums.

Then again, PSY, who has high artists, corresponding to Jessi, HyunA, DAWN, Crush, and Heize, below his label, has topped varied music data along with his hit songs, corresponding to “Gangnam Fashion,” and he efficiently entered the U.S. market as nicely.

These two artists will come collectively to offer recommendation to the individuals and assist create a worldwide boy group who will impress viewers with their distinctive skills and abilities.

“LOUD” will start recruiting candidates on November 2, and the chosen finalists will debut within the second half of 2021 with full help from JYP Entertainment and P NATION.

What are your ideas about this new audition program?

