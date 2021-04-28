JYP Entertainment And P NATION’s New Boy Group Audition Program “LOUD” Announces Premiere Date

SBS’s new audition program “LOUD” has officially set its premiere date!

On April 27, SBS announced its exciting new plans for its Friday-Saturday drama time slot. While the second season of the network’s smash hit drama “The Penthouse” aired on Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. KST, the upcoming third season will only air once a week on Fridays.

Instead of airing an additional episode of “The Penthouse 3” each week, SBS will be pairing up “The Penthouse 3” with its new audition show “LOUD,” which will take over the Saturday time slot previously occupied by “The Penthouse 2” starting on June 5.

“LOUD” is an ambitious new project that will feature JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin Young and P NATION founder PSY creating two new boy groups that will debut separately under their respective agencies. The program will not only focus on the contestants’ singing and dancing skills, but also their artistic talents in a wide array of fields, including songwriting, producing, arranging, musical instruments, and the fine arts.

The contestants who are selected by the two agencies for their final lineups will debut in the second half of 2021 as members of a global boy group.

A representative of the network stated, “The fact that we have scheduled ‘LOUD’ as the partner of SBS’s trademark content ‘The Penthouse 3,’ which is already highly anticipated following the popularity of Seasons 1 and 2, indicates how high our anticipation is for this new program.”

They went on to add, “‘LOUD’ will take charge of our prime time slot on Saturdays as 2021’s most killer variety TV content.”

Following the premiere of “The Penthouse 3” on June 4, “LOUD” will premiere on June 5.

Are you excited for this new audition show?

