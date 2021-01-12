JYP Entertainment Announces GOT7’s Departure From Agency

JYP Entertainment has confirmed that GOT7 is leaving the company.

Dispatch had beforehand reported that the seven members of GOT7 wouldn’t be renewing their contracts with JYP Entertainment.

On January 11, JYP Entertainment launched an announcement to formally announce GOT7’s departure.

Learn the total assertion under.

Hiya. That is JYP Entertainment. JYP has held thorough discussions with the GOT7 members forward of the expiration of their unique contract on January 19. Consequently, either side have agreed to not renew the contract whereas hoping for a recent future. GOT7 has carried out exceptionally as a worldwide idol group that represents Okay-pop since their debut on January 16, 2014. We genuinely thank GOT7 for being a part of the expansion of Okay-pop and JYP, in addition to I GOT7 and all followers who’ve been a supply of motivation to GOT7’s actions with their infinite help since their debut. Our official relationship ends right here, however JYP will sincerely cheer on the brand new future that the GOT7 members will advance into.

We want the members of GOT7 the perfect of their future endeavors!

Supply (1)