JYP Entertainment Apologizes Over Clothing In TWICE’s Dahyun And Chaeyoung’s “Change To Me” Cover

JYP Entertainment has issued an official apology concerning the clothes in TWICE’s Dahyun and Chaeyoung’s new Melody Venture video.

On February 10, Dahyun and Chaeyoung launched a parody of Rain and Park Jin Younger‘s duet “Change to Me” for his or her newest Melody Venture video. Shortly afterwards, a stylist for BLACKPINK posted a screenshot from the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “Eh??!! An outfit custom-designed by me, however that I didn’t make??!!”

The submit led to hypothesis that the stylist was referring to similarities between the hanbok (conventional Korean clothes) worn within the video and the hanbok she had custom-made for BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” music video.

On February 11, JYP Entertainment launched the next assertion:

Howdy, that is JYP Entertainment. In regard to the outfits from Dahyun and Chaeyoung’s Melody Venture video, the hanbok in query was bought from a hanbok firm, and we didn’t correctly acknowledge the similarities. We sincerely apologize for this. We have now given a proof of the scenario and our deepest apologies to the designer. We shall be much more cautious sooner or later in order that this type of incident by no means arises once more.

You’ll be able to take a look at Dahyun and Chaeyoung’s Melody Venture video for “Change to Me” right here.

