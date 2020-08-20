JYP Entertainment Files 37 Legal Complaints Against Malicious Rumors On Behalf Of TWICE

JYP Entertainment is continuous to take motion in opposition to malicious feedback about TWICE.

Earlier this yr, JYP Entertainment introduced that they’d taken authorized motion on behalf of TWICE.

On August 20, the company revealed, “After investigating instances of malicious commenters who printed malicious feedback and false details about TWICE, we’ve filed a complete of 37 fees up until August this yr.”

They continued, “Along with malicious feedback, the authorized complaints additionally embody instances of communities and particular blogs with extraordinarily inappropriate posts that defame TWICE. Relating to this, we are going to take all authorized measures doable primarily based on civil and legal legal guidelines.”

Lastly, JYP Entertainment acknowledged, “Sooner or later, we are going to proceed to take robust authorized measures with out leniency in opposition to actions similar to posting malicious feedback and circulating false info that defame our artists and hinder their promotions.”

