JYP Entertainment Issues Warning Against Invasions Of DAY6’s Privacy

On Might 28, JYP Entertainment issued a assertion about taking authorized motion towards continued violations of DAY6’s privateness.

The assertion reads:

Even though now we have issued a number of notices in regards to the guidelines relating to the protection and privateness of our artists, our artists proceed to obtain excessive stress from extreme conduct corresponding to following them round on their private schedules and making an attempt to enter the situation or loitering exterior.

Repeated conduct corresponding to making an attempt to contact somebody after they have made their intentions clear, stalking them from afar, following them round, or ready for them in hiding is a violation of rights and is punishable underneath present legal guidelines. We’re at the moment gathering proof about these violations of our artists’ rights (together with CCTV footage from our company constructing).

Sooner or later, if the identical individuals interact in repeated conduct that violates our artists’ security and privateness, no matter whether or not they have obtained warnings or been blacklisted, we inform you that it’s attainable that we are going to take authorized motion.

We earnestly ask that you simply enable DAY6 to take pleasure in their relaxation and go about their day by day lives as a way to return even higher than earlier than.