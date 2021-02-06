JYP Entertainment Issues Warning Regarding Invasion Of Stray Children’ Privateness, Promises Legal Action

JYP Entertainment has shared an additional assertion warning those that proceed to invade Stray Children’ privateness.

The company issued a discover in December relating to its plans to take authorized motion over the difficulty. The announcement launched on February 5 is as follows:

Hi there, that is JYPE.

Even though we beforehand shared our coverage of taking robust motion relating to instances during which our artist’s privateness is invaded and security is threatened, there are nonetheless repeated instances of individuals committing actions similar to ready for the artist outdoors the dorm, firm, or salon; following the artist when they’re touring for scheduled actions; trying bodily contact and grabbing; and coming contained in the dorm constructing’s entrance. Because of this, the artist’s psychological struggling has been extreme and they’re unable to even have the on a regular basis life that they require.

As we introduced beforehand, for all actions that violate the personal life and private rights of our artists, the individual can be positioned on a everlasting black record for Stray Children fan membership actions and we’ll perform felony complaints and accusations to the related police station after amassing proof by way of CCTV and monitoring.

Our firm considers the highest precedence to be our artist’s security and rights, and we promise that in case of actions that hinder this, we’ll take robust motion through the use of each measure attainable, together with authorized punishments.

We ask for the cooperation of the individuals who cherish Stray Children.

Thanks.