JYP Entertainment Releases Statement About Stray Children’ Hyunjin’s Future Activities

On February 27, JYP Entertainment introduced that Stray Children’ Hyunjin can be placing a halt to his leisure trade actions.

Earlier this week, JYP Entertainment launched an announcement addressing latest allegations that Hyunjin had been concerned in perpetrating college violence. Hyunjin additionally shared a handwritten letter of apology together with JYP’s assertion.

The next is JYP Entertainment’s newest assertion:

Hi there, that is JYPE. We’re writing to tell you about Stray Children’ Hyunjin’s future actions. The company has been contacting the individuals in command of all of the actions that Hyunjin had beforehand scheduled to take part in, investigating one of the simplest ways to cancel the actions that might decrease the hurt carried out to them. This course of took a while, so this assertion on Hyunjin’s future actions was additionally inevitably delayed. Hyunjin will take the time to self-reflect after halting all of his actions as a star. He sincerely regrets and is self-reflecting on the truth that he damage numerous individuals in center college along with his tough and unsuitable phrases. He has sincerely apologized to those that have been damage and is doing his finest in order that these individuals can heal from these wounds. We sincerely apologize for inflicting such critical concern with this challenge.

