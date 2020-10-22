JYP Entertainment Releases Statement In Response To School Violence Allegations About GOT7’s Youngjae

Replace: JYP Points New Statement On Allegations In opposition to GOT7’s Youngjae After Assembly With His Accuser

JYP Entertainment has launched a press release to deal with faculty bullying accusations made in opposition to GOT7’s Youngjae.

On October 20, somebody posted on a web-based neighborhood and claimed that they’d been a sufferer of college violence perpetrated by Youngjae. The writer of the publish acknowledged that they attended Mokpo Technical Excessive School with Youngjae and added that they’d mental incapacity and listening to loss. In keeping with the writer, Youngjae had taken taken cash and valuables from them and hit them for no motive.

A day after the publish was uploaded, JYP Entertainment launched a press release. Learn it beneath:

Concerning the controversy surrounding JYP Entertainment artist Youngjae, we’ve confirmed with Youngjae that he and his classmate as soon as had a quarrel that led to a bodily struggle and that they had been unable to reconcile afterwards and stayed on dangerous phrases. He instructed us that every one different claims made by the publish’s writer are false. The writer of the publish acknowledged that they’d despatched their assertions to the company by way of electronic mail, however we’ve not but acquired any electronic mail or different type of contact from them. We’ve reached out to the writer to confirm the precise particulars of the reality, however we’ve not been in a position to obtain a response but. Due to this fact, we are going to take motion based mostly on precept by verifying the reality extra exactly and making ready applicable measures accordingly.

