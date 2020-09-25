JYP Entertainment Shares Update About Legal Action Taken On Behalf Of TWICE

JYP Entertainment has launched an announcement with an replace on authorized motion they’re taking towards malicious feedback directed in the direction of TWICE.

Howdy. That is JYP Entertainment.

Our firm has introduced authorized motion a number of occasions towards points that might trigger each direct and oblique injury upon the members of TWICE, JYP Entertainment’s artists, reminiscent of spreading false rumors and posting malicious slander. All attainable authorized motion towards these points are being dealt with by knowledgeable legislation agency.

Relating to this, we can inform you that three people, A, B, and C, who’ve posted malicious slander and unfold false rumors, have been sentenced to a fantastic of three million received, 3 million received, and 5 million received respectively for violating the Act on Promotion of Info and Communications Community Utilization and Info Safety (defamation). Amongst these people, A was subjected to suspension of prosecution final yr for violation of the identical legislation and but repeatedly wrote malicious posts afterward. In consequence, A was sentenced to a fantastic early this yr.

Together with all incidents above, we announce that for all circumstances within the strategy of legal prosecution and accusation, we’re repeatedly investigating and have taken the best ranges of authorized motion, together with civil circumstances. For this, we’re monitoring all processes internally and systemizing proof assortment in collaboration with knowledgeable legislation agency.

All actions have the potential to trigger crucial injury to one’s rights, together with the artists’ private rights and their psychological well being. We’re conscious that there have lately been many extra victims as a result of these actions and are extraordinarily involved with how severe that is.

Subsequently, for our artists’ wholesome promotions and safety of their psychological well being, we’ll by no means look idly on any of the circumstances. We announce once more our need to indicate completely no leniency in our steady growth of authorized actions.

We ask for followers’ energetic stories. We additionally ask on your warning in order that pointless injury as a result of these circumstances doesn’t happen.

Thanks.