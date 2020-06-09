JYP Entertainment Takes Legal Action For Malicious Rumors Regarding TWICE

JYP Entertainment has introduced that authorized motion has been taken on behalf of TWICE.

On June 8, the company launched the next assertion:

Hiya. That is JYPE.

Particularly on a sure on-line group, there have not too long ago been steady circumstances of writing and spreading groundless false rumors about our artist.

We acknowledged this and picked up proof, and we filed civil and felony complaints in opposition to those that wrote or circulated [the posts] for spreading false info, defamation, interference with enterprise, and extra. We plan to constantly take authorized motion on different comparable circumstances.

The judgment was made that content material that we’ve filed complaints for additionally contributed to defamation and interference with enterprise of not solely the artist but in addition the corporate. Together with these damages, we’re taking the very best stage of civil and felony motion potential.

Now we have introduced a number of instances that we are going to take all potential authorized motion for inconsiderate slander and the unfold of groundless false info concerning our artists, and we’re submitting complaints often based mostly on our monitoring and stories from followers concerning these issues along with a specialised regulation agency.

We as soon as once more request warning to ensure that these issues to not trigger pointless harm.

Thanks.