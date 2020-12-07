JYP Entertainment Warns Of Legal Action Against Invasion Of Stray Youngsters’ Privacy

Stray Youngsters’ company has issued a agency warning in safety of the group.

On December 7, JYP Entertainment launched the next assertion:

Howdy, that is JYPE.

This can be a discover concerning the current improve in acts violating Stray Youngsters’ privateness.

We plan on taking robust motion as the next acts threatening the artists’ security are thought-about as particular stalking and never affection.

Making unauthorized visits to unofficial scheduled actions (these that aren’t posted on the Stray Youngsters Fan’s schedule or notified by way of Stray Youngsters Membership) or to non-public areas (JYP headquarters, by their dorm, extra personal areas associated to Stray Youngsters) Ready for Stray Youngsters at unofficial scheduled actions or at personal areas Visiting unofficial scheduled actions or personal areas and secretly photographing or recording with out the artist’s permission Following Stray Youngsters or Stray Youngsters’ car by JYP headquarters, their dorm, or to some other vacation spot Following the Stray Youngsters members throughout their private time Repeatedly contacting, visiting, conversing with, or making bodily contact with the Stray Youngsters members or making an attempt to take action

We’re particularly emphasizing that authorized motion might be taken based mostly on the Legal Act, Punishment of Minor Offenses Act, and so forth. concerning unauthorized visits to Stray Youngsters’ personal areas (JYP headquarters, by their dorm, extra personal areas associated to Stray Youngsters) and the violation of the artists’ privateness and private rights.

We’ll do our greatest for the safety of our artists’ security and rights.

We ask in your cooperation. Thanks.