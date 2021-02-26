JYP Releases New Statement Regarding Allegations About Stray Youngsters’ Hyunjin + Hyunjin Writes Letter Of Apology

Following the preliminary assertion launched on February 23, JYP Leisure has shared a brand new assertion relating to college violence allegations involving Stray Youngsters member Hyunjin.

Hiya, that is JYPE.

To start with, we apologize for inflicting discomfort to many with unfavorable information relating to our artist Stray Youngsters’ Hyunjin.

As it’s a matter to be cautious about, we ask to your understanding because it took a while to launch a press release primarily based on the precise info after investigating by means of numerous routes.

We listened to the state of affairs of that point from the guy college students who attended the similar college because the member, lecturers, and surrounding individuals, and with the permission of those that wrote the posts, we straight met up with them and listened to their opinions.

Combining the knowledge from numerous individuals, their recollections of that point are utterly totally different from one another, so there was some issue in clearly confirming any of the info.

Nonetheless, there are individuals who had been harm by Hyunjin’s immature and improper actions up to now. Hyunjin deeply regrets and displays on himself relating to this, so he met up straight with those that wrote the posts and sincerely apologized.

For resolving misunderstandings with Hyunjin, for accepting his honest apology, and for exhibiting help for his future, we as soon as once more categorical honest gratitude.

If there are any others who had been unable to be reached however have been harm by Hyunjin’s actions up to now, we categorical apologies.

Hyunjin has resolved to stay correctly whereas all the time self-reflecting to any extent further, and we will even pay additional effort for our artist to go down the proper path.

Lastly, we ask that everybody chorus from spreading false rumors and speculative stories, and we are going to take extra cautious measures relating to the trainee and artist choice course of that we weren’t alert about earlier than.

Thanks.