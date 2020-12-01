General News

K-Drama GIFs That Perfectly Sum Up 2020

December 1, 2020
2 Min Read

As we inch in the direction of the winter season, we will’t assist however be reminded of the fascinating and but agonizing 12 months that was 2020. Most of us are already over it and are able to ring in 2021 in hopes that it’s going to have extra to supply. So let’s say so lengthy to 2020 a bit early and in Ok-drama vogue with these oh so related GIFs.

The start of the 12 months

You first hear about some type of new virus going round and also you doubt the legitimacy of it:

tenor

gifer

Spring of 2020

Then there’s information that there’s certainly a pandemic and that we should always all keep indoors:

tenor

At first, not having the ability to see your mates/fam is just not that dangerous:

amin

All we will do is snack:

wifflegif

…and snack:

inaholetherelivedme

…and snack some extra:

lowgif

This pandemic needs to be over very quickly! I can do that!

weheartit

However then weeks move:

aminoapps

and months:

tenor

Persons are actually beginning to miss their household and associates:

weheartit

rebloggy

On prime of the pandemic there’s pure disasters, injustice, fires, and tragic deaths:

tenor

Everyone seems to be feeling heartbroken, helpless, and anxious.

Summer season of 2020

Lastly, persons are allowed to see family members and it’s like a dream come true:

rebloggy

We respect the folks we love that rather more!

giphy

Fall 2020

However then there’s the wretched second wave of the pandemic:

tenor

aminoapps

And we’re REALLY not blissful about it:

tenor

The 12 months isn’t over and neither is the pandemic, however there’s hope that 2021 will probably be higher.

weheartit

Goodbye 2020, we’re over you!

weheartit

Hey Soompiers, how was your 2020? Let me know within the feedback beneath!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Track Joong Ki and BIGBANG. She can be the creator of “Ok-POP A To Z: The Definitive Ok-Pop Encyclopedia.” Ensure you observe binahearts on Instagram as she journeys by her newest Korean crazes!

At the moment watching: “How Do You Play?,” “Document of Youth,” and “Dol Dol Sol Sol La La Sol”
All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard,” “Goblin,” “As a result of This Is My First Life,” “Star In My Coronary heart”
Wanting ahead to: Received Bin‘s return to the small display

How does this text make you’re feeling?

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

