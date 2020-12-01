K-Drama GIFs That Perfectly Sum Up 2020

As we inch in the direction of the winter season, we will’t assist however be reminded of the fascinating and but agonizing 12 months that was 2020. Most of us are already over it and are able to ring in 2021 in hopes that it’s going to have extra to supply. So let’s say so lengthy to 2020 a bit early and in Ok-drama vogue with these oh so related GIFs.

The start of the 12 months

You first hear about some type of new virus going round and also you doubt the legitimacy of it:

Spring of 2020

Then there’s information that there’s certainly a pandemic and that we should always all keep indoors:

At first, not having the ability to see your mates/fam is just not that dangerous:

All we will do is snack:

…and snack:

…and snack some extra:

This pandemic needs to be over very quickly! I can do that!

However then weeks move:

and months:

Persons are actually beginning to miss their household and associates:

On prime of the pandemic there’s pure disasters, injustice, fires, and tragic deaths:

Everyone seems to be feeling heartbroken, helpless, and anxious.

Summer season of 2020

Lastly, persons are allowed to see family members and it’s like a dream come true:

We respect the folks we love that rather more!

Fall 2020

However then there’s the wretched second wave of the pandemic:

And we’re REALLY not blissful about it:

The 12 months isn’t over and neither is the pandemic, however there’s hope that 2021 will probably be higher.

Goodbye 2020, we’re over you!

Hey Soompiers, how was your 2020? Let me know within the feedback beneath!

