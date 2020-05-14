K-Pop Convention KCON Goes Digital for 2020, Partners With YouTube – Variety

KCON, the annual conference and live performance collection that showcases Korean merchandise and leisure through a multi-day confab, will log on for its summer time 2020 version as a seven-day streaming occasion. Their US occasions have been initially scheduled for June 12 to 14 on the Javits Heart in New York Metropolis, adopted by August 27 to 30 on the L.A. Convention Heart.

KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER is about to run from June 20 to 26 and encompass dwell and pre-taped content material to be streamed on the Mnet K-Pop YouTube channel.

The conference was launched in 2012 as a one-day pageant in Los Angeles simply months after Psy’s “Gangnam Type” turned a worldwide hit. Its debut version attracted 12,000 curious followers. Final yr’s occasion drew some 100,000 curious followers to Staples Heart from Aug. 15 to 18. the place attendees took in panels with Korean tradition influencers, meet-and-greets with choose Ok-pop acts in addition to a dwell live performance to cap off the festivities. Over the previous 9 years, KCON has expanded worldwide and has been held in France, Japan, Mexico, Australia, UAE and Thailand.

KCON is planning on recreating the in-person meet and greet classes and influencer-led panels as a digital expertise with dwell chats, polls, and utilization of VR and AR expertise. Previous KCON occasions have included main Ok-pop acts corresponding to BTS, Monsta X, and Twice, in addition to newer breakout artists like ATEEZ (pictured) and ITZY. The entire interactive parts of KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER will probably be obtainable solely on YouTube.

The lineup for KCON’s digital occasion is but to be introduced however there are plans for round 30 artists and influencers to take part. Extra particulars for ticketing will probably be introduced at a later date and a portion will profit UNESCO’s Studying By no means Stops marketing campaign helping youngsters who’ve been impacted by COVID-19.