K-Pop Fans Take Over #whitelivesmatter Hashtag, Drown Out Racist Posts – Variety

In an anti-racist transfer that demonstrates their formidable social-media energy, K-Pop followers took over the hashtag #whitelivesmatter, drowning out white-supremacist messages with nonsensical or anti-racist posts. The transfer was met with broad approval on-line early Wednesday morning.

“#WhiteLivesMatter LMAO I WAS READY TO INSULT THE SH– OUT OF EVERYONE,” one poster wrote. “THEN I SAW THAT Okay-POP STANS ARE DESTROYING THE [hashtag], DAMN NEVER THOUGHT I’D BE THAT HAPPY SEEING Okay-POP FANCAM”

“Think about making an attempt to pattern #WhiteLivesMatter like a typical racist and Kpop followers mentioned “Not on my watch bitch,’” one other wrote.

#WhiteLivesMatter LMAO I WAS READY TO INSULT THE SHIT OUT OF EVERYONE, THEN I SAW THAT Okay-POP STANS ARE DESTROYING THE# DAMN NEVER THOUGHT I’D BE THAT HAPPY SEEING Okay-POP FANCAM 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lb3Vpob0Wa — Benjamin 🇬🇭♉ (@YourMas78551251) June 3, 2020

Whereas a number of the posts had been met with anger and hostility from individuals who didn’t get the joke or responded simply to the hashtag, much more signaled their approval. Not less than for a time period, the posts fully buried almost all precise racist messages utilizing the hashtag. The followers are doubtless based mostly within the U.S., as lots of them are utilizing American vernacular, and followers based mostly in Korea are typically much less lively on Twitter.

The marketing campaign was quickly broadened to incorporate hashtags like #MAGA and #BlueLivesMatter.

The transfer fairly probably was impressed a social-media snafu that occurred lower than 24 hours earlier throughout “Blackout Tuesday” — during which the music trade principally stopped on a regular basis operations to protest police violence in opposition to the black neighborhood, and strategize on methods to help it.

Many individuals who had been expressing solidary by including the hashtag of the activist group #BlackLivesMatter to their posts had been criticized for unintentionally drowning out that group’s messaging concerning protests, bailout data and comparable points.

“We all know that’s it no intent to hurt however to be frank, this basically does hurt the message,” activist Kenidra Woods posted on Twitter. “We use hashtag to maintain ppl up to date. PLS cease utilizing the hashtag for black pictures!!”

Okay-pop followers made an analogous mobilization on Tuesday, in response to a name from the Dallas Police Division to ship movies of “criminality from the protests” that occurred over the weekend utilizing a particular app known as iWatch Dallas, as reported by The Verge. Okay-pop followers deluged the software program with content material from music artists, gifs and video games. The next day, Dallas police tweeted that “on account of technical difficulties iWatch Dallas app shall be down quickly.”

