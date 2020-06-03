K-Pop Fans Take Over #whitelivesmatter Hashtag, Drown Out Racist Posts – Variety

In an anti-racist transfer that demonstrates their formidable social-media energy, K-Pop followers took over the hashtag #whitelivesmatter, drowning out white-supremacist messages with nonsensical or anti-racist posts. The transfer was met with extensive approval early Wednesday morning.

“#WhiteLivesMatter LMAO I WAS READY TO INSULT THE SH– OUT OF EVERYONE,” one poster wrote. “THEN I SAW THAT Okay-POP STANS ARE DESTROYING THE# DAMN NEVER THOUGHT I’D BE THAT HAPPY SEEING Okay-POP FANCAM”

“Think about attempting to pattern #WhiteLivesMatter like a typical racist and Kpop followers mentioned “Not on my watch bitch,’” one other wrote.

#WhiteLivesMatter LMAO I WAS READY TO INSULT THE SHIT OUT OF EVERYONE, THEN I SAW THAT Okay-POP STANS ARE DESTROYING THE# DAMN NEVER THOUGHT I’D BE THAT HAPPY SEEING Okay-POP FANCAM 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lb3Vpob0Wa — Benjamin 🇬🇭♉ (@YourMas78551251) June 3, 2020

Whereas among the posts had been met with anger and hostility from individuals who didn’t get the joke or responded simply to the hashtag, much more signaled their approval. At the least for a time period, the posts fully buried almost all precise racist messages utilizing the hashtag. The followers are seemingly primarily based within the U.S., as lots of them have American accents and followers in Korea are much less energetic on Twitter.

The transfer fairly probably was impressed a social-media snafu that came about lower than 24 hours earlier throughout “Blackout Tuesday” — wherein the music trade mainly stopped on a regular basis operations to protest police violence towards the black neighborhood, and strategize on methods to assist it.

Many individuals who had been expressing solidary by including the hashtag of the activist group #BlackLivesMatter to their posts had been criticized for unintentionally drowning out that group’s messaging concerning protests, bailout info and related points.

“We all know that’s it no intent to hurt however to be frank, this basically does hurt the message,” activist Kenidra Woods posted on Twitter. “We use hashtag to maintain ppl up to date. PLS cease utilizing the hashtag for black photos!!”

Okay-pop followers made an identical mobilization on Tuesday, in response to a name from the Dallas Police Division to ship movies of “criminality from the protests” that came about over the weekend utilizing a particular app referred to as iWatch Dallas, as reported by The Verge. Okay-pop followers deluged the software program with content material from music artists, gifs and video games. The next day, Dallas police tweeted that “on account of technical difficulties iWatch Dallas app will probably be down briefly.”