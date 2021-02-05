K-Pop Game Launch Backed by BTS Agency Big Hit Entertainment

Korean pop music is turning into out there in ever extra codecs. The newest is a cellular sport “Rhythm Hive” which launched Thursday and options BTS and different Ok-pop acts from the Big Hit Entertainment secure.

The sport is produced by developer, Excellent Corp., which BHE describes as an impartial company that leads Big Hit Entertainment’s sport enterprise.

The sport permits gamers to play the music of BHE artists in varied methods, alone, with buddies (“stay stage” mode) or in a aggressive method (“combine problem” mode). Customers can take part in a staff the place they’ll select the track and a part of the melody they need to play, with titles together with the newest efforts of BTS (Life Goes On”), Tomorrow X Collectively (“Blue Hour”) and Enhyphen (“Given-Taken”).

A “efficiency card,” out there in varied designs, shows the group members of the track performed. The cardboard has vocal and concord factors, and gamers can rating bonus factors relying on the cardboard degree. “ ‘Rhythm Hive’ permits customers to optimize the sport’s degree of problem, velocity and different components so {that a} broad 123 of gamers, from consultants to newcomers, can take pleasure in it,” the corporate mentioned.

The launch was accompanied by varied on-line occasions the place gamers can choose up card packs and present containers. The corporate teased the longer term launch of standard sport updates together with “Grand Prix Season 1” which is able to carry extra competitors and season rankings.

Excellent Corp. focuses on video games allied to the music trade. It first launched “Pianista” in 2016, a cellular and Nintendo Change rhythm sport with classical music at its heart focus. In 2018, it launched the informal rhythm sport “Yumi’s Cells with Naver Webtoon.” It’s based mostly on the net cartoon of the identical identify that’s owned by the Korean media big Naver that final week introduced the acquisition of a strategic stake in BHE.