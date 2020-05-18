K-Pop GIFs That Perfectly Describe How We Spend Our Days During Lockdown

The previous few months haven’t been straightforward for anybody. With COVID-19 placing the world on maintain, individuals who have been compelled to remain house have developed an unique “quarantine” every day routine, the place they attempt to take advantage of their day with out being bored or going loopy.

Since Ok-pop brings consolation to many, and hoping that confinement would quickly be put to an finish, listed here are some Ok-pop GIFs to guarantee you that we’re all (roughly) following the same sample in self-isolation!

Bake, cook dinner, eat, repeat

This lockdown undoubtedly has helped unlock a fair proportion of baking and cooking abilities.

Bake it till you make it!

Chopping veggies is quarantine’s official sport!

Snacking is just about an obligation at this level!

Sleeping habits

Sleeping in, waking up early, napping: There’s something for everybody!

You’re both a heavy sleeper…

… or an early fowl

Then once more, just a little nap occasionally can solely do you good!

Pampering classes

Bear in mind all these instances you couldn’t decide to a correct skincare routine? Now, you will have on a regular basis on the earth to take advantage of it!

Pat, pat, pat!

Leisure

Meditation in these instances of stress evidently finds a spot in your schedule.

*Chasing all of the COVID-related negativity away*

Figuring out

Now that you just’re caught at house and may not make any health club excuses, you understand that each one you want is a yoga mat, a health app or a YouTube channel, and the need to undergo with all of it.

Being in your telephone all day lengthy

Telephone scrolling starter pack: absolutely charged telephone, social media accounts, and loads of time to kill!

*Like, like, remark, share*

Enjoying video video games is unquestionably the easiest way to kill time!

Binge-watching… every part

Ok-dramas, western TV exhibits, documentaries…is there one thing you haven’t watched but to date?

Your watching preferences combating over the distant in a nutshell

Studying

For some, the present state of affairs has created a possibility to reconcile with a forgotten novel or a brand new assortment of their favourite authors.

You both get hooked…

… otherwise you lose curiosity.

Buying on-line

Skincare and wonder merchandise, garments, footwear…nicely, one have to be ready to look their finest in spite of everything these infinite PJ days and nights!

Present temper: “Add to cart”

Cozy wardrobe

Talking of pajamas, now could be the time to be pleased about all these cute PJs that we stored shopping for and stocking on impulse!

Staying house in model!

Learning/working from house

In case you have been questioning: no, you’re not the one one learning and/or working in pajamas throughout lockdown.

One. Final. Homework/Report: grasp in there!

Actually, this quarantine schedule seems to be a bit like a listing of resolutions that have been lengthy overdue. Fortunately, it occurs to be a significant silver lining on this case. Keep house and keep secure!

Which Ok-pop GIFs symbolize your quarantine routine? What did we miss? Tell us within the feedback under!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan energetic dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.