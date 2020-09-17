K-Pop Idols, Trainees, And Agencies Talk About The Effect Of COVID-19 Pandemic On The Industry And Careers

On September 16, Channel A Information reported on the precarious scenario of many Ok-pop companies and their artists through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community reported that with occasions and festivals canceled, many small and medium-sized companies are on the brink of shutting down or have already closed, whereas their trainees are left in limbo.

The woman group Black Swan was slated for a debut earlier this 12 months, nevertheless it’s been postponed indefinitely because of the pandemic. Member Youngheun advised Channel A, “We’ve saved coaching for a 12 months and a half, however after the COVID-19 outbreak our debut’s been pushed again too and now all we’re doing is coaching.”

Hyeme commented that she must succeed at this, as singing and dancing is all she is aware of the best way to do. Leia stated, “My household is all in Brazil and I need to ship them cash. It is a actually irritating scenario.”

Channel A experiences that the companies who’ve invested within the teams are additionally involved. The community says that the majority locations are apprehensive about their survival proper now, fairly than making a revenue.

Yoon Deung Ryong, the top of Black Swan’s company DR Music, stated, “99 % of the small companies like us are nearly bankrupt and are having a troublesome time staying afloat every day. Throughout this preparation interval, you need to take a look at it as spending 20 to 30 million gained (roughly $17,000 to $25,600) a month. We’re nearly worn out proper now.”

Channel A notes that many idols beneath small to medium-sized companies are extra fashionable abroad than in Korea and so most of their revenue comes from abroad performances, which has been an issue through the pandemic.

The community visited Liz Leisure, house to the woman teams ICU and Stylish Angel. The members stated, “It’s made it so we are able to’t preserve our promise to our followers,” and “We had been planning on doing a live performance abroad, however this 12 months’s simply been misplaced.” As a strategy to survive, the 2 groups have been mixed to be managed as one venture group.

ICU member Abin talked about how rookies like them usually elevate consciousness about themselves by acting at occasions. “Over 30 occasions had been canceled not too long ago,” she stated. “We glance up issues like what the rise [in confirmed cases] was in the present day. I hope our firm survives.”

Stylish Angel member Laeun commented, “It’s so upsetting that we’re unable to advertise. Our mother and father fear rather a lot.”

Their company head acknowledged, “We had everybody together with a supervisor and stylist, however now I’m doing every part by myself. We’re chopping prices as a lot as attainable. We had an workplace too, nevertheless it was exhausting to take care of it so now we simply have the one apply studio.”

Channel A experiences that some folks say that the federal government’s help measures focus an excessive amount of on theater and dance whereas neglecting companies for singers, part of the favored tradition trade.

The company head continued, “I fear about it a dozen instances a day. I’ve put every part I’ve into this. We’ve reached some extent the place I’m apprehensive about subsequent month.”

In line with the Ministry of Tradition, Sports activities and Tourism, 34 leisure companies have shut down since March.

