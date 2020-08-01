K-Pop Idols Who Re-Debuted Under New Groups

Debuting is an enormous deal for trainees who spend their teenage years working onerous to get to that second of being revealed to the Ok-pop scene and shine as a rookie group. But, a few of them discover themselves debuting as soon as once more underneath completely different teams for a lot of causes.

Listed here are some idols who redebuted with new teams underneath completely different circumstances and experimented with varied ideas and sounds.

1. DreamCatcher’s Jiyoo, Sua, Siyeon, Yoohyeon, and Dami

Initially debuting as MINX in 2014, the 5 members modified each their group identify and idea three years later as they have been joined by two new members, Handong and Gahyeon. For sure that this swap was a really profitable transfer since DreamCatcher has grow to be one of many main Ok-pop teams who incorporate the rock style of their music.

2. Khan’s Jeon Minju and Euna Kim

The Ark was one of many few hip hop-infused lady teams that made an impression within the music business. Sadly, they disbanded in 2016 after solely being lively for a yr. The Ark members Minju and Euna resurfaced in 2018 as a duo with their single “I’m Your Lady?” which was fairly successful, however they ended up parting methods in 2020.

3. WINNER’s Track Mino

To many, Mino is thought for debuting as a WINNER member following his participation in Mnet’s “WIN: Who Is Subsequent.” Truly, Mino debuted as a rapper within the ballad boy band BoM again in 2011, which solely lasted a few years earlier than he auditioned for YG Leisure and launched his profession as a member of a gaggle and duo (with Bobby) in addition to a soloist.

4. KARD’s Somin

Jeon Somin has had her fair proportion of debuts. She kickstarted her profession in 2012 as a member of Japanese lady group Puretty, which disbanded two years later. She then was a part of APRIL because the chief in 2015, however left the group three months later. Lastly, Somin lastly discovered her greatest match as a member of co-ed group KARD in 2016.

5. APRIL’s Chaekyung

Chaekyung is one other ex-Puretty member who has been a part of different lady teams, particularly the project-based group C.I.V.A from “The God of Music 2” and “Produce 101” fan-motivated group I.B.I, earlier than finally settling down as an APRIL member. The attention-grabbing half is that Chaekyung joined all three teams throughout the identical yr, 2016.

6. GOT7/JJ Mission’s JB and Jinyoung

Being trainees at JYP Leisure for a very long time, JB and Jinyoung fashioned a duo in 2012 referred to as JJ Mission and debuted with their single “Bounce.” They joined GOT7 two years later and solely centered on group actions. Then in 2017, the pair made a comeback with their first mini album “Verse 2.”

7. EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, SHINee’s Taemin, and NCT’s Taeyong and Mark, WayV’s Ten and Lucas

4 boy teams, seven members: this SM Leisure Ok-pop bomb named SuperM has served appears to be like and hyped crowds. This idea is unquestionably unprecedented since this isn’t solely a collaboration between teams, however a definite group that debuted with a correct discography and promotion that befell each domestically and internationally, all whereas the members remained a part of their unique teams.

8. Kwon Sohyun

Sohyun was barely an adolescent when she debuted for the primary time as a member of a woman group referred to as Orange in 2005. 4 years later, she joined 4Minute and was their maknae till she left Dice Leisure in 2016 following her contract expiration.

9. EXID’s Solji

Solji’s story is kind of attention-grabbing. She began her music profession as a member of the ballad duo 2NB for 4 years since 2006, after which she labored as a EXID’s vocal coach earlier than she finally joined the debut lineup in 2012.

10. HyunA

This characteristic wouldn’t be full with out HyunA. She made her unique debut as the principle rapper of Marvel Ladies in 2007 earlier than she left the group resulting from well being points. She later debuted a second time underneath 4Minute in 2009, and whereas sustaining her place within the group, she fashioned a co-ed duo referred to as Hassle Maker with Jang Hyunseung. In 2016, 4Minute disbanded, and HyunA centered on her solo profession for some time. In 2017, she redebuted for the fourth time as a part of a three-member sub-unit, Triple H, which finally got here to an finish as properly in 2018.

11. NATURE’s Kim So Hee

One other former C.I.V.A and I.B.I member is Kim So Hee. Following her departure, she launched her solo profession in 2017, then went into hiatus. Two years later, Kim So Hee modified businesses and joined lady group NATURE. Not too long ago, the group made a comeback with their title observe “Ladies.”

12. Former members of GOOD DAY

This time, not just one idol had a brand new begin following their departure, however actually the complete group began anew. Having debuted in 2017 and disbanded two years later, the members of GOOD DAY went their very own methods. Jeewon, Chaesol, Sunn, Belle, and Ye Ah redebuted by cignature, whereas ChaeA, Inexperienced, Ari, and Bomin redebuted by Redsquare. As for Heejin, she joined Solcire, a producing crew.

13. Kim Dong Han, Jang Dae Hyeon, and Kim Yo Han

These three idols have all stepped into the highlight through the “Produce 101” actuality present sequence, and they’re all becoming a member of forces as OUI Leisure’s upcoming boy group WEi. Kim Dong Han is a former member of the mission group JBJ, and Jang Dae Hyeon was once a part of the mission boy group RAINZ. As for Kim Yo Han, he was the middle of X1 earlier than its disbandment.

Bonus: I.O.I, Wanna One, and X1 members

Mnet’s well-known survival present sequence “Produce 101” allowed many group members to both make their first debut earlier than debuting underneath their very own businesses or to redebut underneath the present’s respective lady and boy teams.

After I.O.I, the members at the moment are often called solo artists Chungha and Somi, actress Kim So Hye, gugudan’s Kim Sejeong and Mina, DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon, WJSN’s Yeonjung, Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung and Kim Doyeon, and former PRISTIN members Kyulkyung and Nayoung.

Wanna One included members HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon, NU’EST’s Minhyun, AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi, CIX’s Bae Jin Younger, and now soloists Kang Daniel, Park Ji Hoon, Kim Jae Hwan, Ong Seong Wu, and Yoon Ji Sung. Lai Kuanlin redebuted because the duo Wooseok X Kuanlin with PENTAGON’s Wooseok.

Lastly, X1 welcomed UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, VICTON’s Han Seung Woo, and UNIQ’s Cho Seung Youn in addition to Hyeongjun and Minhee who later debuted with CRAVITY. Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon joined forces as duo H&D. Previous to X1 and H&D, Lee Han Gyul was once in a gaggle referred to as IM.

Do you know about all of those idols’ former teams? Who did we miss? Tell us within the feedback under!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan full of life dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.