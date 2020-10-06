K-Pop Meets Cowboy: 10 Wild West Themed K-Pop MVs You’ll Love

There are a whole lot of cowboys and cowgirls in Ok-pop today, and it’s clear that the Wild West is a serious music video theme this 12 months. From dance events in desert cities to high-fashion cowboy seems to be, Ok-pop-meets-Wild-West is the successful combo we by no means knew we would have liked — however are so glad we bought. It’s additionally not a very new idea, and a few older Ok-pop hits have additionally introduced us Previous Western enjoyable all through the years. To your inside cowboy/cowgirl, listed here are a few of our favourite outdated and new Ok-pop MVs that may transport you to the Wild West!

1. “MAMACITA” — Tremendous Junior

We have now to begin off with essentially the most Wild West idea of all of them! The music video for Tremendous Junior’s 2014 hit is a pleasant mini spaghetti Western film, with every member donning a task in a small saloon city. Can sheriff Choi Siwon hold the city protected from Leeteuk the thief? Can Kangin defend his beloved fruits? It’s a comedy Western set to an attractive Latin-influenced track!

2. “Not Shy” — ITZY

ITZY is the queen of the Wild West in “Not Shy,” and the members are additionally essentially the most glam desert bandits we’ve seen. These cowgirl-inspired outfits have a critical high-fashion twist (simply take a look at these boots!) as distinctive as the tip of this MV storyline: the women uncover a cool, candy deal with on this sizzling desert city.

3. “Sukhumvit Swimming” — ONF

ONF expertly combines a number of realities and dimensions into one MV with “Sukhumvit Swimming”: there’s an outdated Western, outer house, digital actuality, and a dystopian theme multi function, and it takes a number of watches to totally respect the intricacies of this video! However the principle motion takes place in a Wild West-style practice, with leaders Hyojin and J-Us locked in old school shootout. The group even embraced this theme by doing considered one of their stay performances in full cowboy apparel.

4. “Favourite” — Kanto feat. Bumkey

Rapper Kanto and R&B singer Bumkey are an ideal pair on this 2020 launch! When Kanto comes driving right into a sleepy Western city to take a gig performing within the native bar (owned by Bumkey), he has no concept that he’ll fall in love at first sight. Can this cowboy win his woman’s coronary heart? Discover out!

5. “24/7” — 2Yoon

4Minute subunit 2Yoon (members Jiyoon and Gayoon) launched a small-town nation vibe into Ok-pop again in 2013 with “24/7.” With barnyard dances, saloon performances, and a basic nation “increase, clap” refrain, the women convey some life to this little city — bonus factors in case you can spot the BTOB members within the MV!

6. “Kill Invoice” — Brown Eyed Ladies

Brown Eyed Ladies places their signature horny spin on the Wild West idea, as solely they may! Impressed by the Quentin Tarantino movie by the identical title, the group’s observe “Kill Invoice” options a catchy whistled tune that feels prefer it’s out of an outdated Western film. The leather-based, fringe, and buckles on this idea accent the horny aptitude that Brown Eyed Ladies is thought for. The dance MV is beneath, however in case you’re up for it, the full-length model incorporates extra plot strains from the “Kill Invoice” film, and showcases the women’ performing expertise.

7. “DUMDi DUMDi” — (G)I-DLE

(*10*)

What occurs when the six members of (G)I-DLE convene in a gradual Western city in the midst of the desert? A dance social gathering, in fact! The women breathe life into this sleepy cowtown in “DUMDi DUMDi,” buying and selling their cowgirl hats and retro clothes for some trendy stylish and moonlit bonfire enjoyable. What higher technique to spend time in the midst of nowhere?

8. “Nonstop” — Oh My Woman

Oh My Woman dominated this summer time with “Nonstop,” and a Western idea was one of many set items they included into this board game-themed music video. Their cowgirl apparel is as cute as we may think about, and a tropical home track with a Wild West theme was the pairing we didn’t know we would have liked!

9. “Child Good Evening” — B1A4

This cute B1A4 throwback has the members donning their greatest cowboy apparel and livening up a Western city. The blokes bid their girlfriends goodnight earlier than hitting the saloon for a dance social gathering, and doing greater than their justifiable share of flirting with different girls. However you may be shocked by the MV’s finish — it seems everybody’s a flirt on this little city!

10. “Black” — Lee Hyori

“Black” not solely has an irresistibly edgy Western vibe, but additionally a meaningfully symbolic music video, by which Lee Hyori makes use of the backdrop of the Wild West as a metaphor for returning to her roots. Taking off the glitter and make-up of superstar life, Hyori goes searching for her true self, a journey represented by looking for water within the desert. The place she finds it, nevertheless, might come as a shock!

BONUS: f(x), AOA, and MAMAMOO

Can’t get sufficient of the Wild West theme? f(x)’s b-side “Cowboy” options a novel trendy twist on a Western sound, and AOA’s “Come See Me” and efficiency of “Sorry” each featured Western-inspired style. So does MAMAMOO’s “Future”!

Hey Soompiers, which of those music movies is your favourite? How do you are feeling concerning the wild west theme in Ok-pop? Tell us within the feedback!

