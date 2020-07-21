K-Pop Star Somi Signs With Interscope Records

After serving to launch Blackpink’s new single into the YouTube document books, Interscope Records is increasing its Okay-pop roster with one of many scene’s fastest-rising younger stars, Somi.

Selection can solely share that Somi’s Korean firm The Black Label — a subsidiary label of YG Leisure that’s residence to teams like Blackpink, BigBang and iKon — has teamed up with Interscope in partnership for the singer. The 19-year-old will likely be represented by Interscope and Common Music Group worldwide, exterior of Asia.

It’s in all probability secure to say that Blackpink will welcome Somi to Interscope with open arms: The singers” often assist to 1 one other’s tasks on social media: Somi posted the one cowl to “How You Like That” upon its launch to her 6.9 million Instagram followers, whereas Blackpink member Lisa appeared on the “I Am Somi” webshow earlier this 12 months.

With half a decade within the Okay-pop trade already, Somi (full title Jeon Somi) initially rose to prominence after appearances on widespread Korean TV singing competitions. The Korean-Canadian star most notably competed on the girl-group competitors present “Produce 101,” the place she completed in first place and debuted within the extremely anticipated-but-temporary troupe I.O.I that produced chart-topping singles together with the No. 1 hit “Very Very Very” in 2016. Earlier than breaking out on her personal as a soloist, Somi appeared on collaboration singles, hosted tv exhibits, acted in a Korean net drama and scored high-profile endorsement offers.

In 2019, Somi made her official debut as a soloist with “Birthday” (under), the one produced by Blackpink’s go-to producer Teddy that was additionally used within the trailer for Awkwafina’s Nora From Queens collection. Somi makes her musical return this week with the racing, rambunctious monitor “What You Ready For” on July 22.

“I’m very excited to affix the Interscope and Common Music household,” Somi tells Selection in an unique assertion. “They’ve an amazing roster of artists I really like and a protracted historical past of breaking acts. I’m trying ahead to the following steps in my profession and may’t wait to share my music with the world!”

Sam Riback, EVP and Head of A&R at Interscope, provides, “Somi stands-out together with her distinctive and worldly strategy to pop music. She is poised to be the following worldwide breakout artist and is yet one more welcome boost to the blossoming relationship we proceed to construct with Teddy Park, Black Label and all the YG household.”

In the meantime Black Label co-founder Teddy, who wrote and composed “What You Ready For” with Somi, says: “Somi is an unbelievable artist and we stay up for showcasing her many skills to the world along with Interscope and UMG. She is a worldwide star within the making and we imagine that this partnership will take her profession to new heights.”

Somi’s signing marks the most recent, bigger world transfer for YG Leisure. Whereas former YG artists like Psy, Se7en and CL all aimed to interrupt the U.S. market, Psy was the one artist to signal a full-fledged document deal (with Republic Records, which has since ended) main him to 4 chart entries on the Billboard Scorching 100. Since signing with Interscope, Blackpink has damaged by means of within the U.S. with their very own singles and just lately teamed up with labelmate Woman Gaga on the monitor “Bitter Sweet” from her “Chromatica” album.

Somi additionally marks a uncommon solo Okay-pop act to strike a deal within the U.S. Whereas a number of boy bands (together with BTS, NCT 127, Monsta X, ATEEZ) and lady teams (like Twice and (G)I-DLE) have teamed up with American companions, Somi is among the many first soloists.

Take a look at the music video teaser for “What You Ready For” forward of its launch on July 22: