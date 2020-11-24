K-Pop Titans Super Junior Sign With ICM

ICM Companions has signed K-Pop titans Super Junior for illustration in all territories besides Asia, the corporate has introduced.

The group launched its debut album in 2005 and broke via internationally with their 2009 tune “Sorry Sorry.” Over time the group has gained 13 Mnet Asian Music Awards, 19 Golden Disc Awards and US Teen Selection Awards for Worldwide Artist and Greatest Fandom and launched greater than 30 albums in Korea and Japan, together with 9 studio albums. Their most up-to-date studio album, “Time_Slip,” was launched in a deluxe version in January and contains the only “2YA2YAO!” The group has additionally performed live shows in Asia, Europe and the U.S. to an estimated 2.2 million-plus followers.

After the pandemic compelled the postponement of all tour plans, the group held an internet live performance in Might celebrating their 15 th anniversary as a band. The live performance drew an estimated 123,000 followers the world over. The group is predicted to launch its 10 th studio album, “The Renaissance,” subsequent month. An advance single referred to as “The Melody was launched earlier this month.

“We’re thrilled to symbolize the kings of the Korean Wave, Super Junior” stated ICM Companions Vice President of Concert events Jon Pleeter. “Together with Label SJ we look ahead to rising the Super Junior model throughout the media panorama, together with world touring, advertising and marketing, enterprise growth and strategic partnerships.”

The group’s present lineup contains LEETEUK, HEECHUL, SHINDONG, YESUNG, SIWON, EUNHYUK, DONGHAE, RYEOWOOK, and KYUHYUN.

The settlement is in partnership with KAMP World.